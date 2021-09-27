Dawson Knox finds the end zone again, worth waiver wire add Week 3

Dawson Knox’s recent play has made him a player to monitor in fantasy leagues. Knox scored a touchdown for the second straight week and is tied with Emmanuel Sanders for the most receiving touchdowns on the Bills this season.

Bills TE Dawson Knox: Week 4 waiver wire

In such a talented Buffalo Bills offense, it’s hard to be sure which players are going to contribute on a weekly basis. But as the offense remains electrifying, there is always the possibility that any of the weapons could go off. Dawson Knox has taken the steady approach as opposed to the electrifying one. He’s got just 10 catches on the season for 107 yards but has added a touchdown in each of the past two games.

Knox has only averaged four targets per game, making him a touchdown-dependant player for fantasy purposes. It's hard to see his volume increasing any further since the Bills have so many other weapons on offense, which makes me uninterested in devoting a roster spot to him. However, Knox is a fine streamable option at the tight end position for the time being.