Nick Westbrook-Ikhine worth waiver wire add, after injury to AJ Brown

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine scored a touchdown in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Westbrook-Ikhine might have a larger role in the Titans’ offense going forward after AJ Brown suffered a hamstring injury.

Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Week 4 waiver wire

Heading into this season, the Titans’ top-three receivers were the Julio Jones, AJ Brown, and Josh Reynolds. Reynolds has yet to play this season, which has opened the door for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Westbrook-Ikhine might be one of the top options off the waiver wire, if Brown is out for any extended period of time. Against the Titans, Westbrook-Ikhine led the receivers with 53 snaps, 25 routes, four targets and four receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown, per Pro Football Focus. Julio Jones was second with 35 snaps, 18 routes run, and caught 3-of-4 targets for 47 yards. Jones is still the No. 1 receiver despite those numbers, but it sure looks like Westbrook-Ikhine is trusted in this offense and could see even more work in a game the Titans trail.