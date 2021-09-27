Tim Patrick worth waiver wire add after strong showing in Week 3

The Denver Broncos have been the big surprise of the early NFL season, moving to 3-0 after a big victory over the New York Jets in Week 3. Denver has played an easy schedule so far but things will heat up starting with the Ravens in Week 3. The Broncos are dealing with some injuries at receiver but Tim Patrick appears to be stepping up at a crucial time for this team.

Broncos WR Tim Patrick: Week 4 waiver wire

Patrick recorded five catches for 98 yards on five targets. He tied with Courtland Sutton for targets in the contest and should be in line for similar opportunities against the Ravens. The Broncos are down KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy, so Patrick becomes the natural No. 2 receiver due to his experience. He’s worth a look with plenty of injuries at receiver around the league, especially in deeper leagues and leagues with multiple flex positions.