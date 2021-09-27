Chuba Hubbard, Christian Kirk, Kendrick Bourne among best players to add in Week 4 waivers

The NFL has wrapped up the third Sunday of the season and heads into Monday Night Football featuring an NFC East showdown between the Eagles and Cowboys. It’s a lopsided matchup on paper, but considering how bad the Packers looked last week, anything is possible.

Now that Sunday is a wrap, most fantasy managers are looking ahead to Week 4. Plenty will see their Week 3 matchups decided on MNF, but everybody is into the research process to improve their teams on the waiver wire.

Some Week 3 waiver claims panned out and others were busts. That will be the case every week. For now, we’re going to break down the ten best options available on the waiver wire coming out of Sunday. Since fantasy waivers does not run until late Tuesday or early Wednesday in most leagues, we’ll update this with relevant Cowboys and Eagles after Monday Night Football. The percentage in parenthesis is the roster percentage in ESPN leagues.

Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman, RB, Carolina Panthers (11.3% & 0.1%)

Hubbard looks to be the lead running back in Carolina with Christian McCaffrey set to miss a couple games with a hamstring injury. We saw McCaffrey deal with injuries last season and we’ve also seen his replacement perform well with the star sidelined. Hubbard is set to be a big factor as long as McCaffrey is out. Freeman is a worthwhile pickup but might not see much run over Hubbard during this stretch.

Christian Kirk and A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals (22.7% & 24.8%)

The Cardinals are an enigma when it comes to receivers, but Kirk appears to be the relatively stable option among the three waiver targets (Kirk, Green, Rondale Moore). Green could get more looks if Hopkins continues to struggle with a rib injury but the star was out there so he’ll take most of the team’s targets. Kirk and Green should be readily available in most leagues for teams needing help at receiver.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers (4.6%)

Freiermuth is seeing his targets increase each week and is a threat in the redzone. He caught a touchdown in Week 3 against the Bengals and should be on fantasy radars at a position of need. The Steelers are banged up at receiver with Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster hurt, so Freiermuth may become a bigger player in the offense in the near future.

Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots (0.4%)

Bourne was a questionable signing for the Patriots in the offseason but he had a big game in Week 3 with 96 yards and a touchdown. As injuries start to pile up, Bourne looks to be a decent waiver option for a team that will be throwing the ball a decent amount. He appears to have some chemistry with Mac Jones, which always helps.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Buffalo Bills (23.2%)

Sanders had a breakout game against Washington with 94 yards and two touchdowns. The Bills look to be in their groove after a rough Week 1 loss to the Steelers, putting up 35 and 43 in the next two weeks. Sanders looks to be a key part of this offense and should be on fantasy managers’ radars heading into Week 4.

Marquez Callaway, WR, New Orleans Saints (47.2%)

Callaway was a preseason darling after Michael Thomas’s PUP designation, but hasn’t lived up to the hype so far. The receiver found the endzone in Week 3 and could get more opportunities going forward as the Saints start to get into gear. As injuries pile up for receivers across the league, Callaway represents a decent waiver addition.

Taylor Heinicke, QB, Washington Football Team (3.5%)

Heinicke has not been amazing but he does draw the Falcons in Week 4, making him a streaming option for the matchup. Atlanta did a decent job against Daniel Jones but still gave up 266 passing yards. Heinicke should be able to put up decent numbers for a fantasy team needing a quarterback in Week 4.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (11.0%)

Renfrow is establishing a connection with Derek Carr and that’s shockingly a good thing this season. The Raiders are one of the top passing teams in the league and need to get players outside of Darren Waller involved. After getting 77 yards and a touchdown on six targets against the Dolphins, Renfrow is a good option on the waiver wire to add to your roster.

Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills (4.4%)

Knox is a typical tight end outside of the “Big 4”. He’s a boom-or-bust player relying on touchdowns to deliver value but the Bills are scoring those in bunches. Josh Allen is finally getting it together and that’s good news for Knox. At a position of scarcity, he represents a good waiver option in Week 4 and beyond.