What Week 3 tells us about Ravens running backs in fantasy football

The Ravens continued to use a running back committee in their 19-17 Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions. Each of the backs had their opportunities, but none made any substantial contributions. Will any changes be made going forward?

Fantasy football analysis: Ravens RBs Latavius Murray, Ty’Son Williams, Devonta Freeman

As we all know, it’s hard to get a pulse on how running backs that are part of shared backfields will be used each week. Ty’Son Williams’ 29 snaps led the committee, but his five carries for 22 yards in Week 3 trailed Latavius Murray’s seven for 28. Murray’s 19 snaps weren’t far behind Williams’ and were 10 more than Devonta Freeman’s, who ran three times for eight yards. Williams ran the most routes, but neither of the running backs had a catch. So as Week 3 concludes, next week will be another guessing game in determining which back to play in fantasy leagues.

Week 4 fantasy football recommendation

Lamar Jackson remains Baltimore’s best running option, but that’s beside the point. The Ravens’ backs won't have it any easier next week as they take on a tough Denver Broncos defense, so it’s hard to be certain about anything. My recommendation is that you should try to pick up Latavius Murray if you’re able to. There’s no guarantee what will happen going forward, but he’ll seemingly be in the mix every week as a low-end FLEX option.