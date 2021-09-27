What Week 3 tells us about Bucs running backs in fantasy football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their first loss of the season in a 34-24 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs lost to the Rams last year as well, but this game was never close after the third quarter. Tampa Bay will have to sort out its backfield with three players struggling to produce meaningful games so far this season.

Fantasy football analysis: Bucs RBs Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones, Giovani Bernard

Bernard led the group in snaps with 33, but Fournette was not far behind with 26 snaps. Jones is clearly in the doghouse and only got 12 snaps in the contest. Bernard getting more touches was due to the game script going against the Bucs early and them needing to pass more to get back in the game. Fournette was named the starter in this game, but Jones got the most carries.

Week 4 recommendation

It’s usually not great when your quarterback leads the team in rushing yards. It’s even worse when that quarterback is 44-year old Tom Brady. The Buccaneers need to figure out who is the starter and fast, mostly for their own sake. Fantasy managers are in a flux as well, but Fournette still represents the best option going forward. Tampa Bay has a favorable matchup against the Patriots in Week 4, with New England ranking 22nd in run defense this season.