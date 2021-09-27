Super Bowl 56 odds: Rams, Chargers and Titans gaining steam after Week 3

Through three weeks of the 2021 NFL season, there have been several teams emerging as true Super Bowl contenders. However, there are also some preseason favorites seeing their odds sliding. Who would’ve thought the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers would be 1-2? Who saw the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders being 3-0?

We’re still a long ways from the postseason and Super Bowl LVI, but it doesn’t hurt to take a look at championship odds for teams through three weeks of the season. We’ll track the biggest movers in either direction while also hunting for potential value bets with these lines. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Rams (+1100 after Week 2, +900 after Week 3)

Things are getting interesting for the Rams. Matthew Stafford lit up the defending Super Bowl champions for four passing touchdowns, something LA fans love to see. With the Super Bowl coming to SoFi Stadium in 2022, it could be a big season for Sean McVay and Stafford. A Week 4 contest against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals will say a lot about the Rams.

Los Angeles Chargers (+3500 after Week 2, +2000 after Week 3)

The other LA team isn’t too shabby either. The Chargers went into Arrowhead Stadium and took care of the Chiefs, giving Patrick Mahomes fits all day. Justin Herbert is showing growth as a quarterback and LA’s receivers are stepping up to make plays. If the Chargers can keep their defensive performance up, this team will be dangerous in January and February.

Tennessee Titans (+3000 after Week 2, +2500 after Week 3)

All’s well in Tennessee, even with A.J. Brown suffering a hamstring injury. The Titans looked out of their depth in a Week 1 loss to the Cardinals but picked things up against the Seahawks and Colts in the following two contests. Derrick Henry is back in business and Ryan Tannehill continues to deliver in key situations. If the defense can make plays, this team is built well for the postseason.

The Packers were ahead for most of their contest against the 49ers but found themselves needing a field goal with 37 seconds left to win. Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams on two key plays to set up the game-winning kick. Those two make this team a contender. The Ravens escaped with a win against Detroit but remain Super Bowl contenders as long as Lamar Jackson is healthy. The Browns have a championship-level defense and should get better offensively as the season progresses. Baker Mayfield has shown he can be a top quarterback and has a strong running game to complement his abilities.

The Cowboys may see their odds improve after Monday night but Dallas is never a great bet in the postseason. Dak Prescott is dynamic and has a great offense but can that Dallas defense get better as the season goes on. The Cowboys have to take care of their own division first. The Vikings have stayed at +5000 and realistically should be 2-1. They’ve had their fair share of playoff disappointments, even with the Minneapolis Miracle. Kirk Cousins has been good this year, although he continues to make the few questionable plays per game that prevent him from being considered an elite quarterback.

