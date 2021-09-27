Heisman Trophy odds leaders faceoff in Ole Miss vs. Alabama game Saturday

The two favorites to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy do battle on Saturday in one of the games of the year in college football, as Matt Corral of Ole Miss takes on Bryce Young of Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.
These are the leaders of two high-powered offenses, as evidenced by the 77.5 point total available on the game. Corral has 997 yards passing and nine touchdowns with no interceptions so far this season, while Young is at 1124 yards with 15 TD’s and just one interception through four contests.
Elsewhere on the list, Desmond Ridder of No. 7 Cincinnati will get his best chance to make his case at No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday. The third choice for the trophy as of now, Ridder will be playing in his 40th college game on Saturday, and with the losses at the top of college football there’s a path for UC to make the College Football Playoff. If he can be the first quarterback to guide a Group of Five program in the Bearcats to the Final Four, he’ll be a name that will merit plenty of consideration from Heisman voters.
Here are the latest odds heading into Week 5 of college football to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Heisman Trophy Odds Week 5
|Player
|Odds
|Matt Corral
|+150
|Bryce Young
|+175
|Desmond Ridder
|+1500
|Spencer Rattler
|+2500
|JT Daniels
|+2500
|TreVeyon Henderson
|+3000
|CJ Stroud
|+3000
|Malik Willis
|+3500
|Jake Haener
|+4000
|Anthony Brown
|+4000
|CJ Verdell
|+4000
|Kenneth Walker III
|+4000
|Sam Howell
|+4000
|Sean Clifford
|+4000
|Blake Corum
|+5000
|Bijan Robinson
|+5000
|Tanner Mordecai
|+6000
|Brian Robinson Jr
|+6000
|Emory Jones
|+6000
|DJ Uiagalelei
|+7500
|Brennan Armstrong
|+7500
|Isaiah Spiller
|+8000
|Drake London
|+8000
|Jack Coan
|+8000
|Kenny Pickett
|+8000
|Tank Bigsby
|+10000
|Chris Olave
|+10000
|KJ Jefferson
|+10000
|Garrett Wilson
|+10000
|Grayson McCall
|+10000
|Cade McNamera
|+10000
|Kyren Williams
|+10000
|Taulia Tagovailoa
|+10000
|Tyler Goodson
|+10000
|Jayden Daniels
|+10000
|Breece Hall
|+10000
|Brock Purdy
|+10000
|Casey Thompson
|+10000
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|+10000
|John Metchie III
|+10000
|Spencer Petras
|+15000
|Leddie Brown
|+15000
|Zamir White
|+15000
|Zay Flowers
|+15000
|Anthony Richardson
|+15000
|Ainias Smith
|+15000
|Xavier Hutchinson
|+15000
|D'Eriq King
|+15000
|Kedon Slovis
|+15000
|Malik Cunningham
|+15000
|Max Johnson
|+15000
|Spencer Sanders
|+15000
|Jase McClellan
|+15000
|Eric Gray
|+15000
|Ty Chandler
|+15000
|Payton Thorne
|+15000
|Michael Penix Jr
|+20000
|Bo Nix
|+20000
|Zach Calzada
|+20000
|Carson Strong
|+20000
|Graham Mertz
|+25000
|Jarret Doege
|+25000
|Kennedy Brooks
|+25000
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|+25000
|Kyle Hamilton
|+25000
|Jalen Wydermeyer
|+25000
|Jarek Broussard
|+25000
|Jordan Addison
|+25000
|Will Levis
|+25000
|Romeo Doubs
|+25000
|Zonovan Knight
|+25000
|Levi Lewis
|+25000
|Bailey Zappe
|+25000
|Sincere McCormick
|+25000
|Master Teague III
|+25000
|Hendon Hooker
|+30000
|Slade Bolden
|+30000
|Adrian Martinez
|+30000
|Lyn-J Dixon
|+30000
|Braxton Burmeister
|+30000
|Dylan Morris
|+30000
|Will Rogers
|+30000
|Tanner Morgan
|+30000
|Max Duggan
|+30000
|Connor Bazelak
|+30000
|Grant Wells
|+30000
|Marvin Mims
|+30000
|Chase Brice
|+30000
|McKenzie Milton
|+30000
|Derek Stingley
|+30000
|Justyn Ross
|+30000
|Joe Milton
|+50000
|Hank Bachmeier
|+50000
|Chevan Cordeiro
|+50000
|Frank Gore Jr
|+50000
