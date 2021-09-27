Heisman Trophy odds leaders faceoff in Ole Miss vs. Alabama game Saturday

The two favorites to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy do battle on Saturday in one of the games of the year in college football, as Matt Corral of Ole Miss takes on Bryce Young of Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

These are the leaders of two high-powered offenses, as evidenced by the 77.5 point total available on the game. Corral has 997 yards passing and nine touchdowns with no interceptions so far this season, while Young is at 1124 yards with 15 TD’s and just one interception through four contests.

Elsewhere on the list, Desmond Ridder of No. 7 Cincinnati will get his best chance to make his case at No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday. The third choice for the trophy as of now, Ridder will be playing in his 40th college game on Saturday, and with the losses at the top of college football there’s a path for UC to make the College Football Playoff. If he can be the first quarterback to guide a Group of Five program in the Bearcats to the Final Four, he’ll be a name that will merit plenty of consideration from Heisman voters.

Here are the latest odds heading into Week 5 of college football to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Heisman Trophy Odds Week 5 Player Odds Player Odds Matt Corral +150 Bryce Young +175 Desmond Ridder +1500 Spencer Rattler +2500 JT Daniels +2500 TreVeyon Henderson +3000 CJ Stroud +3000 Malik Willis +3500 Jake Haener +4000 Anthony Brown +4000 CJ Verdell +4000 Kenneth Walker III +4000 Sam Howell +4000 Sean Clifford +4000 Blake Corum +5000 Bijan Robinson +5000 Tanner Mordecai +6000 Brian Robinson Jr +6000 Emory Jones +6000 DJ Uiagalelei +7500 Brennan Armstrong +7500 Isaiah Spiller +8000 Drake London +8000 Jack Coan +8000 Kenny Pickett +8000 Tank Bigsby +10000 Chris Olave +10000 KJ Jefferson +10000 Garrett Wilson +10000 Grayson McCall +10000 Cade McNamera +10000 Kyren Williams +10000 Taulia Tagovailoa +10000 Tyler Goodson +10000 Jayden Daniels +10000 Breece Hall +10000 Brock Purdy +10000 Casey Thompson +10000 Dorian Thompson-Robinson +10000 John Metchie III +10000 Spencer Petras +15000 Leddie Brown +15000 Zamir White +15000 Zay Flowers +15000 Anthony Richardson +15000 Ainias Smith +15000 Xavier Hutchinson +15000 D'Eriq King +15000 Kedon Slovis +15000 Malik Cunningham +15000 Max Johnson +15000 Spencer Sanders +15000 Jase McClellan +15000 Eric Gray +15000 Ty Chandler +15000 Payton Thorne +15000 Michael Penix Jr +20000 Bo Nix +20000 Zach Calzada +20000 Carson Strong +20000 Graham Mertz +25000 Jarret Doege +25000 Kennedy Brooks +25000 Tyrion Davis-Price +25000 Kyle Hamilton +25000 Jalen Wydermeyer +25000 Jarek Broussard +25000 Jordan Addison +25000 Will Levis +25000 Romeo Doubs +25000 Zonovan Knight +25000 Levi Lewis +25000 Bailey Zappe +25000 Sincere McCormick +25000 Master Teague III +25000 Hendon Hooker +30000 Slade Bolden +30000 Adrian Martinez +30000 Lyn-J Dixon +30000 Braxton Burmeister +30000 Dylan Morris +30000 Will Rogers +30000 Tanner Morgan +30000 Max Duggan +30000 Connor Bazelak +30000 Grant Wells +30000 Marvin Mims +30000 Chase Brice +30000 McKenzie Milton +30000 Derek Stingley +30000 Justyn Ross +30000 Joe Milton +50000 Hank Bachmeier +50000 Chevan Cordeiro +50000 Frank Gore Jr +50000

