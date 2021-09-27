 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Heisman Trophy odds leaders faceoff in Ole Miss vs. Alabama game Saturday

Matt Corral and Bryce Young are the two leaders to win the trophy. Who will improve their standing after Saturday’s SEC showdown?

By Collin Sherwin
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The two favorites to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy do battle on Saturday in one of the games of the year in college football, as Matt Corral of Ole Miss takes on Bryce Young of Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

These are the leaders of two high-powered offenses, as evidenced by the 77.5 point total available on the game. Corral has 997 yards passing and nine touchdowns with no interceptions so far this season, while Young is at 1124 yards with 15 TD’s and just one interception through four contests.

Elsewhere on the list, Desmond Ridder of No. 7 Cincinnati will get his best chance to make his case at No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday. The third choice for the trophy as of now, Ridder will be playing in his 40th college game on Saturday, and with the losses at the top of college football there’s a path for UC to make the College Football Playoff. If he can be the first quarterback to guide a Group of Five program in the Bearcats to the Final Four, he’ll be a name that will merit plenty of consideration from Heisman voters.

Here are the latest odds heading into Week 5 of college football to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Heisman Trophy Odds Week 5

Player Odds
Matt Corral +150
Bryce Young +175
Desmond Ridder +1500
Spencer Rattler +2500
JT Daniels +2500
TreVeyon Henderson +3000
CJ Stroud +3000
Malik Willis +3500
Jake Haener +4000
Anthony Brown +4000
CJ Verdell +4000
Kenneth Walker III +4000
Sam Howell +4000
Sean Clifford +4000
Blake Corum +5000
Bijan Robinson +5000
Tanner Mordecai +6000
Brian Robinson Jr +6000
Emory Jones +6000
DJ Uiagalelei +7500
Brennan Armstrong +7500
Isaiah Spiller +8000
Drake London +8000
Jack Coan +8000
Kenny Pickett +8000
Tank Bigsby +10000
Chris Olave +10000
KJ Jefferson +10000
Garrett Wilson +10000
Grayson McCall +10000
Cade McNamera +10000
Kyren Williams +10000
Taulia Tagovailoa +10000
Tyler Goodson +10000
Jayden Daniels +10000
Breece Hall +10000
Brock Purdy +10000
Casey Thompson +10000
Dorian Thompson-Robinson +10000
John Metchie III +10000
Spencer Petras +15000
Leddie Brown +15000
Zamir White +15000
Zay Flowers +15000
Anthony Richardson +15000
Ainias Smith +15000
Xavier Hutchinson +15000
D'Eriq King +15000
Kedon Slovis +15000
Malik Cunningham +15000
Max Johnson +15000
Spencer Sanders +15000
Jase McClellan +15000
Eric Gray +15000
Ty Chandler +15000
Payton Thorne +15000
Michael Penix Jr +20000
Bo Nix +20000
Zach Calzada +20000
Carson Strong +20000
Graham Mertz +25000
Jarret Doege +25000
Kennedy Brooks +25000
Tyrion Davis-Price +25000
Kyle Hamilton +25000
Jalen Wydermeyer +25000
Jarek Broussard +25000
Jordan Addison +25000
Will Levis +25000
Romeo Doubs +25000
Zonovan Knight +25000
Levi Lewis +25000
Bailey Zappe +25000
Sincere McCormick +25000
Master Teague III +25000
Hendon Hooker +30000
Slade Bolden +30000
Adrian Martinez +30000
Lyn-J Dixon +30000
Braxton Burmeister +30000
Dylan Morris +30000
Will Rogers +30000
Tanner Morgan +30000
Max Duggan +30000
Connor Bazelak +30000
Grant Wells +30000
Marvin Mims +30000
Chase Brice +30000
McKenzie Milton +30000
Derek Stingley +30000
Justyn Ross +30000
Joe Milton +50000
Hank Bachmeier +50000
Chevan Cordeiro +50000
Frank Gore Jr +50000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

