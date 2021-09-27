Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 3 MNF matchup: Eagles vs. Cowboys

To wrap-up Week 3 in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking on the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East battle on Monday night football. The Eagles lost a hard-fought 17-11 game to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, while the Cowboys picked up their first win of the year over the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Cowboys, Week 3 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites. 73% of the handle and 70% of bets are being placed on the Cowboys to cover.

Is the public right? When it comes to the spread, the public is on the right side with the Cowboys. Dallas is 5-1 ATS in their last six games and a solid 4-1 ATS in their last five games at home against the Eagles. On the other end of the spectrum, the Eagles have a record of 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games against the Cowboys. Also, they haven’t fared well on the road with a 1-6 record ATS in their last seven games. When you combine those stats with a explosive Cowboys’ offense that can do it both on the ground and in the air, you have to like Dallas’ chances to cover.

Betting the over/under: The point total is 51.0, and 55% of the handle and 53% of bets are on the over.

Is the public right? We could see a shootout between these two NFC East rivals on Monday night. The Cowboys’ offense has shown through the first two weeks that it can score a lot of points (24.5). The Eagles’ offense is still a bit of a question mark after only putting up 11 points in Week 2.

However, the total has gone over in 8 of the Cowboys’ last 10 home games, but it has gone under in six out of Dallas’ last nine games against the Eagles. With it being the home opener for Dallas, I’m going to roll with the over.

Betting the moneyline: The Cowboys are home favorites with moneyline odds at -190. Moneyline odds for the Eagles are at +160 while 57% of the handle and 68% of bets are being placed on the Cowboys to win.

Is the public right? Yes, the public is right, but it might be a close win for the Cowboys. The Cowboys have a better offense than the Eagles. However, Dallas’ defense is susceptible to allowing points and big plays. Philadelphia will need to go back to what worked for them on offense in Week 1 to give them a shot to win.

