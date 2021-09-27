Nagy: Andy Dalton (knee), Justin Fields (hand) dealing with injuries heading into Week 4

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters on Monday that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is week-to-week with a knee injury, according to Adam Caplan. Nagy also said that all three quarterbacks are under consideration to start next week in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, per Brad Briggs.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields suffered a hand injury his in first career start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Nagy said that Fields’ X-rays on his hand came back negative, but he wants to see how he looks on Wednesday, per Kevin Fishbain.

Fantasy football implications

Fields did not have the greatest rookie debut, which was marred by poor play from the Bears’ offensive line. The rookie signal caller was sacked an unbelievable nine times as the Browns’ defensive line was constantly in his face.

Fields completed 6-of-20 passes for 68 yards and had 12 rushing yards. If Fields were to miss time because of the hand injury, then we could potentially see Nick Foles get the start against the Lions. With the way that the Bears’ offensive line is playing, they might not want to have Fields starting, especially with the pressure the Lions’ defense created in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.