Sterling Shepard has chance to play in Week 4 against New Orleans Saints

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard has a chance to play next Sunday on the road against the New Orleans Saints, per Ryan Dunleavy. Shepard left Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy football implications

The New York Giants cannot afford to lose Shepard, who has been their best wide receiver through the first three weeks of the season. In the regular season opener against the Denver Broncos, he had seven receptions (nine targets) for 113 yards and a touchdown. He followed that up the next week with nine receptions (10 targets) for 94 yards against the Washington Football Team.

If Shepard can play, he’ll easily be a WR2/FLEX option in fantasy football. However, if he’s not 100 percent for next Sunday, then keep an eye out for second-year wide receiver Collin Johnson and rookie wideout Kadarius Toney. Johnson had five receptions (seven targets) for 51 yards. Meanwhile, Toney recorded two receptions (three targets) for 16 yards.