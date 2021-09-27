JuJu Smith-Schuster has bruised rib, considered day-to-day for Week 4

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has a bruised rib and is considered day-to-day, according to Ian Rapoport. Smith-Schuster is the second Steelers receiver to suffer an injury this season, with Diontae Johnson also on the mend. All tests are coming back negative so far for Smith-Schuster, a sign he might not be out for too long.

Fantasy football implications

Smith-Schuster hasn’t been his dynamic self so far this season but he is getting targets in Pittsburgh’s offense. The Steelers have had to abandon the running game at times to get back into a contest, so there’s a chance that happens again in Week 4 against the Packers.

Smith-Schuster represents a flex option when healthy but his upside is capped by the presence of Najee Harris, Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson. Until Smith-Schuster truly breaks out with a big game, he cannot be considered more than a fringe flex or wide receiver play depending on your league format.