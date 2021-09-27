Report: Patriots RB James White suffers hip subluxation, out indefinitely

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that New England Patriots running back James White suffered a subluxation of the hip during yesterday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. It is unknown the timetable for his return but he will be out indefinitely with a trip to IR most likely in the works.

White was carted off in the team’s 28-13 loss to the Saints on Sunday, registering only a single carry for six yards in the contest.

Fantasy football implications

White was effectively being used as a weapon in both the running and passing game for the Pats this season, serving as the backup to Damien Harris on the ground while commanding 12 catches for 94 yards as one of the team’s top pass catchers early on in the season.

White’s injury only places an even bigger value on Harris, who himself is working through a finger injury at the moment.