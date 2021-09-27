A.J. Brown considered week-to-week with a hamstring strain

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown is dealing with a strained hamstring and is considered week-to-week, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Brown was injured early on in Week 3 vs. the Indianapolis Colts and was unable to return. He was targeted twice before exiting due to injury. The Titans went on to win 25-16 to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Fantasy football implications

With Brown sidelined for most of Week 3 vs. the Colts, we saw a slew of wide receivers get targets. Behind Brown and Julio Jones was WR3 Chester Rogers, who caught a TD after Brown exited. He only saw two targets but could see an increased role with Brown sidelined. Many will look at second-year WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who led the Titans in receiving yards with 53 on 4 catches and a TD in the win. Geoff Swaim, who has been around for a bit, also got 4 targets and hauled in a few catches.

Overall there isn’t really anyone who can replace Brown’s athleticism and speed as a deep threat. Westbrook-Ikhine or Rogers aren’t bad waiver wire adds in deeper leagues as potential FLEX plays, but you’ll need an internal replacement for Brown as a WR1/2. If you don’t have that, maybe making a trade makes the most sense? We could also see Jones dealing with injuries soon. If that’s the case, NWI and Rogers get thrust into WR1 territory, though still lacking the upside.