Zion Williamson had foot surgery, will be ready for start of season

New Orleans Pelicans PF Zion Williamson had foot surgery this offseason but is expected to be ready for the start of the 2021-22 season, per GM David Griffin. Griffin added that the former first overall pick suffered the injury while working out by himself before Summer League, per Will Guillory of The Athletic.

Williamson is coming off of a solid sophomore season in the NBA, where he averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. It was good to see the former Duke standout play most of the last season after missing a good bit of his rookie season due to injury.

The Pelicans are hoping that Williamson is ready play as this is a make or break year for this franchise. Over the last two years, New Orleans has finished outside of the playoff picture with 30 and 31 wins, respectively. The Pelicans will try to turn things around with first-year head coach Willie Green, who is taking over for Stan Van Gundy.