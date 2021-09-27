How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on the September 27th episode

We’ll experience the first bit of fallout from Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view tonight when Monday Night Raw comes live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.

This is episode will be important because it will be the final Raw before the rosters are shaken up next week by the WWE Draft. We’ll most likely get several stories wrapped up on this show and determine who will be the WWE Champ moving forward.

Date: Monday, September 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

Right out the gate to start tonight’s show, we’re getting a a title matchup between WWE Champion Big E. and former champ Bobby Lashley. Lashley has been agitated since the former cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him a few weeks back and has been gunning for him ever since. The two participate in an impromptu six-man tag team match last night at Extreme Rules that saw the New Day prevail over Lashley, A.J. Styles and Omos.

Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair prevailed over Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules and proceeded to tear Bliss’ doll “Lilly” apart after the match. We’ll see where this story heads moving forward as we’re bound to see another character shift from Bliss real soon.

United States Champion Damian Priest emerged victorious over Jeff Hardy and Sheamus in a triple-threat match at last night’s PPV. The “Archer of Infamy” has had a successful reign with the belt so far and with the feud with Sheamus seemingly over, it’ll be interesting to see who emerges as his next opponent.