Warriors GM Bob Myers says Klay Thompson could potentially return in January

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers said “maybe January” is a potential return date for All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson at NBA media days. Myers said the guard will have a “patient ramp-up” process after suffering two major injuries in the last two seasons.

Thompson is one of the core players for Golden State, averaging 19.5 points per game and shooting 41.9 percent from deep for his career. He is also a star defender, especially on the perimeter. Golden State doesn’t have great backup options on that side of the ball with Thompson out, although Moses Moody could eventually be capable.

The Warriors are hoping to re-capture the magic of their dynasty from 2014-15 to 2018-19, where they went to five straight championships and won three. Stephen Curry is expected to be in contention for NBA MVP and Draymond Green remains a contender for Defensive Player of the Year. Thompson’s return and subsequent play is seemingly all that separates Golden State from another run at championships.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors are +1100 to win the championship in 2021-22. That’s good for the fourth-best odds behind the Nets, Lakers and defending champions Bucks.