Tyron Woodley gets Jake Paul tattoo to ensure rematch [PHOTO]

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and Youtube celebrity Jake Paul had a bet before their fight in Cleveland on August 29th: The loser would get a tattoo saying they love their opponent. High stakes, indeed.

Well, Tyron Woodley wants a rematch, which makes sense because this was one of the best paydays of his athletic career. And to make sure he gets it, he’s gone ahead and gotten that tattoo.

Keep in mind this might not be a real tattoo. The quality on the temporary ones you can get nowadays is pretty good, and with some quality Photoshop work this might have all been for the cameras. But if this is real, we’ll see if Paul fulfills his end of the bargain and gets back in the ring with the former mixed martial arts star.

Woodley was at one point the UFC welterweight champion, and defended the title four times. Now he’s trying to prod a Youtube star into another check. This is where we are.