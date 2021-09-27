Bucs RB Giovani Bernard dealing with a knee injury heading into Week 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard is dealing with a knee injury, according to head coach Bruce Arians. It’s unknown if Bernard can practice this week but he is likely to get better as the week progresses. Bernard had a big week against the Los Angeles Rams, largely due to the game script. He finished the game with nine catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy football implications

This is good news for managers who have Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones, although that’s a relative term with this backfield. The Buccaneers have rotated their running backs so frequently it’s hard to grasp who is worth playing. Arians says Fournette could get more work, but this backfield is not fun to deal with.

The Patriots present an interesting matchup in Week 4. New England has a relatively poor run defense and this could be the opportunity for Fournette, Jones or Bernard to take charge of this backfield. However, Bill Belichick has a plan for everyone and he should have a good plan for this rushing attack.