Free agent WR Josh Gordon will sign with the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will sign wide receiver Josh Gordon, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Gordon was recently reinstated from a suspension, can start playing as early as Week 4. That quick turnaround isn’t likely when the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles this week, but he is free and clear to resume as an NFL player.

Gordon didn’t play in 2020 due to a drug suspension. The last time he played was in 2018 and 2019, when he played in 23 games and started 19 with the Browns, Patriots and Seahawks. In those 23 contests, Gordon caught 68-of-118 targets for 1,163 yards and five touchdowns.

It’s difficult to know where he is physically, but he has no doubt been training and is likely in good shape. How long it will take for him to get up to speed with the game and the playbook is impossible to know. We do know he doesn’t have much wear and tear on his body and at 30 years old, he’s still in a window of age that can compete in the league.