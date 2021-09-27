Should you pick up Josh Gordon in your fantasy football leagues?

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing recently reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon to a free agent deal. Gordon was suspended in the 2019 NFL season for a substance violation after being traded from the New England Patriots to Seattle Seahawks. The NFLPA issued a recommendation for his reinstatement to the league after completion of a monitored treatment program.

Though he will get another chance to perform on the NFL field, is Josh Gordon worth a pick up in your fantasy football leagues now that he’s signing with the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs?

In short, though Gordon has shown flashes in his career and tremendous ability as a football player, he’s not worth a pick up from the waiver wire, despite an opportunity with a high-scoring offense with Patrick Mahomes under center. Gordon’s sophomore season (back in 2013 — if you can go back that far) yielded 1,646 receiving yards and nine TDs to finish as the WR2 on the season, but since then he’s done little to justify our waiver wire priority.

Since his breakout sophomore campaign in the 2013 season, Gordon has played in just 33 total NFL games, scoring more than 10 fantasy points in half-PPR scoring formats in just 13 of those 33 outings. In the same span, he’s four games of 100+ yards and six games where he scored a receiving touchdown.

Despite the raw athleticism that Gordon can offer, it’s probably more useful to an NFL roster than it is your fantasy roster at this point in his career. Unless he sees considerable volume with the Chiefs amid a myriad of offensive weapons, he’s unlikely to move the needle much in terms of fantasy scoring. Save your free agent acquisition budget or waiver wire priority for a worthier candidate with a higher upside in the 2021 NFL season.