Buccaneers WR Scotty Miller likely to land on IR with toe injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller will be sidelined indefinitely with a toe injury and is likely going to injured reserve, according to Adam Schefter. Miller was expected to step into a larger role against the Los Angeles Rams with Antonio Brown sidelined due to a positive COVID test but failed to make an impact. The receiver caught two passes for 11 yards in the loss.

Miller is best known for his heroics at the end of the first half in the NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, but the receiver does have a strong rapport with Tom Brady and could’ve been a valuable cog if Brown was going to miss additional time. The Buccaneers are loaded at receiver, so Miller’s injury won’t do much for the team in the long-term picture. Tyler Johnson, who had three catches for 63 yards against the Rams, is a candidate to take over Miller’s role.