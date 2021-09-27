Why Peyton and Eli Manning are announcing Monday Night Football and who will be Week 3 guests

The NFL wraps up Week 3 on Monday Night Football with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC East matchup kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, but there will also be a second broadcast on ESPN2. The Manning brothers return for a third week of their fun version of a football broadcast.

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are offering a broadcast of ten MNF games this year, including the first three of the season. The show features Peyton and Eli in their respective residences analyzing the game, but also offering all sorts of alternatives to the normal staid broadcasts that have become the normal. The duo cracks jokes as only siblings sometimes can, and they also bring on guests each quarter to talk football, make jokes, and generally have a good time.

Through two weeks, the Manning-cast has featured Charles Barkley, Ray Lewis, Travis Kelce, Russell Wilson, Brett Favre, Rob Gronkowski, Patrick Willis, and Pat McAfee. This week, we’ll see Matthew Stafford, LeBron James, Nick Saban, and Chris Long. It should be a fun one, and I think we’re all praying for a Saban deez nuts joke.

If you’ve missed either of the first two weeks of the Manning-cast, I highly recommend you catch it on ESPN2 or ESPN+ tonight.