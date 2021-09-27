Eli Manning flips the double bird to explain Philly experience

The Manning-Cast is a ton of fun, and Eli Manning took it to a whole other notch in the fourth quarter of Week 3 Monday Night Football. Chris Long joined Eli and Peyton to talk about the game and was discussing his experience in Philly. Eli brought him his own experience, joking about a nine-year old giving him double middle-fingers at the stadium.

And then, Eli decided he needed to demonstrate it.

lmaooo does Eli know he's on TV pic.twitter.com/JRur3Rw3WK — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 28, 2021

Coming back from the commercial, Eli and Peyton apologized with Eli saying, “I guess that’s frowned upon.” No apologies, Eli, no apologies.

This really reminds me of the scene when Goose flips the bird in discussing how he and Maverick were communicating with a Russian MIG pilot. I hate it when that happens.