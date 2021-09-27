 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Eli Manning flips the double bird to explain Philly experience

The Manning-Cast might be going a little off the rails in Week 3.

By David Fucillo
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) smiles as he works out prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Manning-Cast is a ton of fun, and Eli Manning took it to a whole other notch in the fourth quarter of Week 3 Monday Night Football. Chris Long joined Eli and Peyton to talk about the game and was discussing his experience in Philly. Eli brought him his own experience, joking about a nine-year old giving him double middle-fingers at the stadium.

And then, Eli decided he needed to demonstrate it.

Coming back from the commercial, Eli and Peyton apologized with Eli saying, “I guess that’s frowned upon.” No apologies, Eli, no apologies.

This really reminds me of the scene when Goose flips the bird in discussing how he and Maverick were communicating with a Russian MIG pilot. I hate it when that happens.

