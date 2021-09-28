Best available running backs on the Week 4 waiver wire

With Week 3 of the NFL season wrapping up, it is a perfect time to see which running backs are available on the waiver wire in fantasy football. On Sunday, we saw a lot of great outings from running backs such as Peyton Barber and Alexander Mattison, who were not on many fantasy managers’ radar before the season. But now they might warrant a pickup off of waivers.

Below we will take a look at five running backs on the waiver wire who are rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers (25%)

Next up — at Dallas

With Christian McCaffrey likely to miss the next few weeks with a strained hamstring, rookie running back Chuba Hubbard jumps into the waiver wire spotlight. Hubbard was one of the best running backs in college at Oklahoma State and showed off some of his skills in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. Hubbard led both teams in rushing with 52 yards (11 carries) and added three receptions (five targets) for 27 yards. We saw Mike Davis have success last year when CMC was out and we should expect the same for Hubbard.

Peyton Barber, Las Vegas Raiders (7%)

Next up — at Los Angeles Chargers

The Raiders might have three quality running backs on their roster after Peyton Barber’s performance Sunday evening. The veteran running back ran all over the Miami Dolphins’ defense to the tune of 111 yards (23 carries) and a touchdown. He added three receptions (five targets) for 31 yards. It was a complete performance from a Raiders’ running game that Kenyan Drake, but he did not do much in the overtime win. It will be interesting to see what the Raiders do at running back for Week 4 as he’s still dealing with an ankle injury.

Mark Ingram II, Houston Texans (50%)

Next up — at Buffalo

Unlike the previous two running backs mentioned, Ingram did not do much against in Week 3 against the Panthers, but still found himself as the team’s leading rusher. The veteran RB has been the team’s leading rusher in each game this season. That will likely not change with the Texans now starting rookie quarterback Davis Mills until Tyrod Taylor is healthy.

Ty Johnson II, New York Jets (7%)

Next up — vs. Tennessee

Johnson is not a high priority waiver wire add for Week 4 and is someone you can stash on your roster. The 24-year-old running back does not hold much fantasy football value as the New York Jets’ offense has been below average to put nicely. However, Johnson will likely see carries along with rookie running back Michael Carter.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots (10%)

Next up — vs. Tampa Bay

Stevenson is another running back, you will not have to compete for on the waiver wire. The former Oklahoma standout was a healthy scratch for Week 3, but could maybe be activated for Week 4 with veteran running back James White suffering a hip injury Sunday. The Pats’ offense struggled on the ground against the Saints and does not get easier with the Bucs coming into town.