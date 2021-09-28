Best available wide receivers on the Week 4 waiver wire

Since it’s still so early in the 2021 NFL season, there are still new players emerging every single week that will unexpectedly step up big for their team.

After week three, here are some targets on the outside we think might be worth it for fantasy managers to scoop up this week.

Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills (21.4%)

Next up — Houston Texans

In the preseason, it was thought Sanders might get lost in the shuffle at WR with Stefon Diggs the clear WR1 and Cole Beasley one of Josh Allen’s favorite targets. Still, he proved he has the ability to step up when needed in week three against Washington. He had six targets, hauling in five of them for 94 yards and two scores.

With a pass-heavy offense and a weak Houston team up next, Sanders is a good pickup for any fantasy managers looking for some depth at wideout.

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders (3.3%)

Next up —Los Angeles Chargers

It’s a bit of a shock considering the players Vegas has on its roster, but Renfrow might be the WR1 in Sin City right now. He doesn’t have the most yards, but he has the most targets out of all wideouts on the team with 22. He’s caught 16 of them, so he’s a great move in PPR leagues. He has 204 yards, not far off the team lead, and is tied for the team lead with one receiving score on the season.

The Chargers are a tough test for the undefeated Raiders, but regardless of opponent, it’s clear the Clemson grad will be a heavy target for Derek Carr.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (2.5%)

Next up —Pittsburgh Steelers

Valdes-Scantling will never be the number one wideout on the Packers while DeVante Adams is still in town. But it’s important to note that while Jones is surpassing everybody in yards and targets, MVS is in second by a wide margin over the WR 3. The Florida native showed out in week three, he had three catches for 59 yards and a score, which was his best game on the young season.

His 16 targets prove that Aaron Rogers isn’t shy about tossing the ball up to him. With his big 6-foot-4 frame, he’s a huge red zone target as well. He’s a legit threat to score every week for fantasy managers who put him in the lineup.

Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals (43.4%)

Next up — Los Angeles Rams

Kirk is coming off his best performance of the season, catching seven passes on eight targets for 104 yards. So far in 2021, he has 17 targets and has hauled in 15 of them, meaning he’s as surehanded as they come. He leads the team in receiving yards with 239 and has two scores on the year.

Next week’s game against the Rams will be full of offensive fireworks and with DeAndre Hopkins’ Injury concerns in recent weeks, Kirk should be seeing even more action coming his way from Kyler Murray.

Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills (41.7%)

Next up —Houston Texans

If you’re in a PPR league, snag up Beasley as fast as you can. He’s had at least 10 targets in two of the Bills three games this season. While he doesn’t have any touchdowns just yet, he has an insane 23 catches. He’s not going to make the big splashy play that Stefon Diggs will, but he’ll consistently get open across the middle for Josh Allen.

With a weak Houston team on the horizon, don’t be surprised if the SMU product has another big day targets-wise.