Breaking down odds for Indiana Pacers heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Indiana Pacers odds heading into the new season.

Indiana Pacers Odds for 2021-22 Season

Championship odds: +10000

The Pacers are the first team we’ll start looking at championship odds for. Indiana has a talented group that hasn’t quite reached its potential yet. Under new head coach Rick Carlisle, this team could exceed expectations. A championship, though, still seems a ways away.

Win total over/under: 42.5

The biggest problem for Indiana is being placed in a division with the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls. Those two teams will be contenders as well this season, making life a little more difficult. The middle pack in the East is also going to be better, meaning Indiana will have to play a high level to make the playoffs. 42.5 wins seems about right for a team that got bounced in the play-in tournament last year.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -175, No +145

This is a smart read on the Pacers, who have more than enough talent to make the postseason. Another year of development and chemistry will help the team’s youthful starters, and it looks like rookies Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson will be immediate contributors. The Pacers should make the postseason in 2021-22.

Division/Conference odds: +1100 to win Central, +5000 to win the East

The Pacers are behind the Bucks and Bulls to win the division but well ahead of the Pistons and Cavaliers. Until the games are actually played, that’s an accurate read of the situation. The Bulls might take some time figuring out how the new players fit in, giving Indiana a slight edge there. As far as conference odds are concerned, it’s hard to see the Pacers topping the Nets, 76ers and Bucks as currently constructed.

List of player futures

Domantas Sabonis, MVP: +6500

Chris Duarte, Rookie of the Year: +3000

Myles Turner, Defensive Player of the Year: +700

TJ McConnell, Sixth Man of the Year: +2800

