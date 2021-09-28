Breaking down odds for Boston Celtics heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Boston Celtics odds heading into the new season.

Boston Celtics Odds for 2021-22 Season

Championship odds: +4000

The Celtics have a dynamic duo with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but there’s not much else to like on this roster in terms of star power. Boston moved Brad Stevens to a front office role, so there’s going to be hiccups this season early. Either way, it’s unlikely the Celtics will be the last team standing this season.

Win total over/under: 45.5

Boston has a solid rotation and a reputation of going hard for the entire regular season. Marcus Smart is a great example of this mentality. That means the Celtics are able to rack up some additional wins every year by simply showing up on a random day in January. 45.5 is a good number for this category, but the over appears to be the better play.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -500, No +380

The Celtics last missed the playoffs in 2013-14. It’s hard to see them missing out in 2021-22 unless Tatum and Brown suffer long-term injuries. Boston’s rotation is missing some big pieces, but there’s still a talented duo in place and young players ready to get bigger minutes. The Celtics should be in the playoff field.

Division/Conference odds: +1000 to win Atlantic, +1900 to win East

This is what happens when you have the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers in your division. The Celtics have very little chance of finishing first in the division and conference because of these two teams, so it’s best to stay away from these numbers.

List of player futures

Jayson Tatum, MVP: +3000

Jaylen Brown, Most Improved Player: +1600

Marcus Smart, Defensive Player of the Year: +4000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.