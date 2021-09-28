Best available tight ends on the Week 4 waiver wire

Tight end continues to be sore spot for a lot of fantasy football managers, as it usually is. Touchdowns can skew production early in the season but the usual suspects continue to be significantly better than their counterparts at this position. Here’s five streaming options for the tight end spot in Week 4, with their rostership percentage in ESPN leagues in parentheses.

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (4.4 percent)

Next up — Houston Texans

Knox had a good game against Washington, corralling four catches on five targets for 49 yards and a touchdown. It’s the second straight week the tight end found the endzone, which is a good sign for managers. The Bills are finding their groove and should keep things rolling against the Texans. This is a good matchup for Knox.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (4.6 percent)

Next up — Green Bay Packers

Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in Week 3 and has seen his targets go up as the season moves along. The Steelers have some receivers on the injury report, meaning there could be additional opportunities in this pass-heavy offense for Freiermuth.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (36.8 percent)

Next up — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Henry hasn’t broken out yet and is technically the second tight end for the Patriots, but he’s a consistent presence this year. He’s recorded at least 30 yards in each contest and is due to find the endzone at some point. This could be the game for him to show up big.

Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings (2.6 percent)

Next up — Cleveland Browns

Kirk Cousins has been lighting it up early in the season and Conklin is emerging as a threat for the Vikings. The tight end, who got the starting role due to an injury to Irv Smith in the preseason, had 70 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks. With two receivers taking up most of the attention, Conklin is growing as a viable tight end option.

Evan Engram, New York Giants (32.8 percent)

Next up — New Orleans Saints

Engram was not good against the Falcons, recording just two catches for 21 yards. He also had a costly fumble. However, Engram is a talented receiver and should get better as the season goes on. The Giants are going to be playing from behind a lot, so the tight end should get significant targets. This was his first game back from injury, so Engram gets a bit of a pass here.

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (2.5 percent)

Next up — Carolina Panthers

Schultz broke out on Monday night, catching six passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns. He’s going to involved in Dallas’ offense, which surprisingly tilted heavily towards the run in a massive win over the Eagles. That won’t be the case every week, and Schultz should opportunities even with the emergence of Cedrick Wilson. Blake Jarwin’s presence is not a factor at the moment, and tight end is a position of scarcity in general. Fantasy managers would be wise to scoop up Schultz, even if they want to wait another week to see him perform again.