Best available D/STs on the Week 4 waiver wire

We’ve already reached Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season and if you’re here, chances are you’re looking to upgrade your defense in fantasy.

Some units have surprised while other units have busted and as the season moves forward, it’ll be harder to get your hands in the consistently dominant ones. But never fear, there are a few sleepers to look into this week that are on less than 50% of rosters in ESPN leagues.

Next up — at Miami Dolphins

The Colts have stumbled out the gate to an 0-3 start but their defense has been opportunistic in forcing six turnovers through three games this season. They managed to pick off Ryan Tannehill twice on Sunday and recover a fumble in the 25-16 loss. Usually having a 3-0 turnover margin means good things but you can thank the Colts’ offense for not capitalizing on those opportunities.

Opposing offenses have taken advantage of their subpar secondary by throwing for nine passing touchdowns on them this season, but they’ve only yielded one rushing touchdown in turn. A matchup against a tumultuous Dolphins offense on Sunday could get them right.

Next up — vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Bengals tee’d off on Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, coming away with seven QB hits, four sacks, four passes defensed, and two Logan Wilson interceptions. Brandon Wilson also came through on special teams, averaging 26.5 yards on two kick returns on the afternoon.

Cincinnati is certainly licking their chops with a Thursday night matchup against the lowly Jaguars coming up so put a waiver bid in on this unit while you can.

Next up — vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Chargers have been an underrated defensive unit so far this season and they just passed their toughest test by going into Arrowhead Stadium and clamping the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Asante Samuel Jr. and Alohi Gilman both came away with interceptions off Patrick Mahomes and Michael Davis managed to recover two fumbles to help the team come away with the 30-24 win. They’ve scored the fourth most points for defenses in ESPN leagues, so they’re definitely a worthy investment.