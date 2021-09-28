Best available kickers on the Week 4 waiver wire

Kicker is a goofy position in fantasy football, if you have a consistent one on your roster, he’ll stay there on the season, but if you don’t you could end up changing this spot every week.

With three weeks in the books and here are some kickers performing at a high clip that you might want to consider rostering ahead of week four.

There are no more NFL bye weeks.

Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers (55.5%)

Next up — Pittsburgh Steelers

Coming off a three-field goal performance, including a walk-off 51-yarder, against the 49ers, he should be on your roster if you’re having kicker issues. He’s been steady this season, drilling all eight of his PATs and all four of his field-goal attempts. This week against a struggling Pittsburgh team, expect him to at least get a bunch of chances to put up points on PATs and probably a long FG or two here or there.

Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills (75.3%)

Next up — Houston Texans

Bass has been one of the most consistent kickers since he entered the league last season. He missed a long field goal earlier this season to break a streak of 17 attempts hit in a row, so that caused some managers to drop him.

In his career, he’s made all but two PATs and in 2021 he’s drilled everything from inside 49 yards. In Buffalo’s win over Washington last week he added four PATs and three field goals, so he’s bound to get a ton of chances for points this week against Houston.

Dustin Hopkins (4.8%)

Next up — Atlanta Falcons

Hopkins is a true football guy, evidenced by him recovering his own kickoff last week against Buffalo. While the Bills defense stymied the WFT offense, Hopkins was still able to hit all three of his PAT chances. He hasn’t missed a PAT all year long and misfired on just one of seven FG tries (which was from 50+ yards out), it’s just been hard to find chances to kick with a struggling offense.

But this week as Washington takes on another struggling team, Atlanta, he should have more chances than he did in the first three weeks.