Best available quarterbacks on the Week 4 waiver wire

The 2021 NFL season enters Week 4 with fans getting a clearer picture about every team and player. That means fantasy rosters should be getting tweaked across the board. The quarterback position remains fairly intact though, with the usual suspects putting up big numbers. Here are some Week 4 streaming options that could deliver good performances, along with their rostership percentage in ESPN leagues.

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints (35.7 percent)

Next up — New York Giants

Winston wasn’t particularly great after his five-touchdown performance in Week 1, but he gets a favorable matchup against a struggling Giants team. Matt Ryan got back on track against the Giants in Week 3 and Winston could have a similar outing in Week 4. For fantasy managers streaming quarterbacks, Winston represents a great option.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team (3.5 percent)

Next up — Atlanta Falcons

Heinicke is not risk-averse and has some good weapons available at his disposal, making him a streaming option against a poor Falcons defense. The Football Team is still recovering from Ryan Fitzpatrick’s injury but this is a great game to get right after a 43-21 loss to the Bills.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots (17.0 percent)

Next up — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A lot is going to be made about Tom Brady returning to Foxborough to face his former team but Jones is due for a strong game. The Buccaneers just gave up 343 yards and four touchdowns to Matthew Stafford and while Jones isn’t as talented, he’s going to have enough weapons to make big plays. As a streaming option, Jones has value in Week 4.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (59.8 percent)

Next up — Minnesota Vikings

The Browns have leaned on the run game early in this season, meaning Mayfield’s fantasy numbers aren’t what many expect them to be. There’s a chance things chance against a Vikings defense prone to giving up big plays. Jarvis Landry could come back for Week 4 as well, helping out Mayfield in the passing game.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (32.3 percent)

Next up — Cleveland Browns

The Browns do have a great pass rush, as they showed against the Bears in Week 3. Cousins has been on fire though, throwing eight touchdowns to zero interceptions in the first three weeks. He’s going to have some mishaps but Cousins is proving he can put the Vikings in positions to win. His top receivers are very talented as well, helping his cause as a streaming option in Week 4.