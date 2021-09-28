 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Rob Gronkowski ‘highly likely’ to play in Week 4 vs. Patriots

We break down the Tuesday news that Gronk is dealing with a rib injury, and what it means for Week 4.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball during the first half in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski is “highly likely” to play in Week 4 vs. the New England Patriots this week despite taking a shot to the ribs against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, per Jordan Schultz. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Gronk’s X-Rays came back negative on his ribs.

Fantasy football implications

There was never really a doubt that Gronk would be held out of his return to New England. It’s the first time Tom Brady and Gronkowski will face their former team in Massachusetts. So feel very safe rolling Gronk out there in Week 4 in a heavy narrative spot. Through three games, Gronkowski has 16 receptions for 184 yards and 4 TDs. He remains a strong TE1 play for Week 4 despite the injury. You can bet Brady will be targeting Gronk early and often on Sunday night vs. the Pats.

More From DraftKings Nation