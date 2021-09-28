Report: Rob Gronkowski ‘highly likely’ to play in Week 4 vs. Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski is “highly likely” to play in Week 4 vs. the New England Patriots this week despite taking a shot to the ribs against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, per Jordan Schultz. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Gronk’s X-Rays came back negative on his ribs.

Fantasy football implications

There was never really a doubt that Gronk would be held out of his return to New England. It’s the first time Tom Brady and Gronkowski will face their former team in Massachusetts. So feel very safe rolling Gronk out there in Week 4 in a heavy narrative spot. Through three games, Gronkowski has 16 receptions for 184 yards and 4 TDs. He remains a strong TE1 play for Week 4 despite the injury. You can bet Brady will be targeting Gronk early and often on Sunday night vs. the Pats.