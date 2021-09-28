How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the September 28th episode

NXT 2.0 rolls on with a new, live episode for tonight’s show and the women of the show are taking front stage with two title matches on the docket.

Notably, this is the final NXT show before the upcoming WWE Draft and we’re bound to see a few people making their imminent debuts on Raw and Smackdown soon. The results of this show could give a clear signal for who’s leaving and who’s staying on Tuesday nights.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, September 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

The main event will feature NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defending her title against Franky Monet. Gonzalez has successfully held onto the belt for nearly six months, the same amount of time Monet has elevated her profile on the show since debuting in April. As alluded to earlier, Gonzalez may be WWE Draft bound so her dropping the title to Monet may be a clear indicator that she’s leaving.

Another title match with future implications is NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defending their titles against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of the new Mandy Rose-led stable Toxic Attraction. Shirai has been rumored for a main roster call-up for quite some time so her final act in NXT may be helping put over the new up-and-coming stable on the way out the door.

Also in women’s action, B-Fab of Hit Row will battle Elektra Lopez of Legado del Fantasma in a no-disqualification match. New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong will defend his title against Grayson Waller and we’ll get vignettes of the honeymoon between Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell.