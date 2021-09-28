Fantasy football trade analyzer: QBs I should trade for or trade away now

With Week 3 of the NFL season coming to a close, it is a good time to evaluate the trade market for quarterbacks in your fantasy football leagues. At this point of the season, we already know the quarterbacks such as Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen, who have been must-starts each week.

However, we’ve also started to see other quarterbacks such as Derek Carr, Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold, and Teddy Bridgewater emerge onto fantasy managers’ radars. Below is a list of quarterbacks that are worth trading for or trading away in your fantasy football leagues.

QBs to trade for in fantasy football

Bengals QB Joe Burrow: QB20

Outside of a less than stellar Week 2 outing against the Chicago Bears, where he threw two touchdowns and three interceptions, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been solid and is someone you need to consider trading for in fantasy. Burrow is currently QB20 and is averaging 16.83 fantasy points per game, according to FantasyPros.

The second-year quarterback is coming off a great Week 3 outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he completed 77.7% of his passes for 172 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Burrow scored 17.58 fantasy points and will be going up against a Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense that has struggled this season. After that game, his next two games will be against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

Panthers QB Sam Darnold: QB12

Heading into this season, no one knew what to expect from Sam Darnold as the Panthers’ new starting quarterback. Darnold had a rather tumultuous start to his NFL career with the New York Jets under Adam Gase. However, he’s turned his fortunes around in Carolina and is another quarterback to trade for in fantasy. The former first round pick is currently ranked as QB12, according to Fantasy Pros and plays in a quarterback-friendly offense.

Darnold is averaging 21.07 fantasy points per game this season, per Pro Football Reference. The former USC standout signal caller had his best fantasy performance in Week 3 against the Texans, where he scored 25.2 fantasy points. With Christian McCaffrey out for the next few weeks potentially, the Panthers will be leaning on the Darnold and the passing game a lot more. Carolina’s next three games on the schedule are against the Cowboys, Eagles, and Vikings.

Raiders QB Derek Carr: QB9

If there is someone that might be hoarding Derek Carr on their roster, then you need to put in the trade request as soon as possible. Heading into this season, Carr wasn’t talked about a lot for drafts, but he has put up a lot of points through three weeks. In Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, the veteran quarterback scored 21.2 fantasy points. He has scored over 20 points or more in all three games and thrown six touchdown passes.

Now granted, people may point out that Carr’s big scores came in two overtime games, but you cannot hold that against him. The Raiders’ running game outside of Week 3 against the Dolphins has been non-existent, which has put Carr under the spotlight.

QBs to trade away in fantasy football

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill: QB19

Tannehill was being pegged as a top-10 quarterback in fantasy because of the additions of Julio Jones and AJ Brown. However, the veteran quarterback has not performed like a top-10 guy, scoring 14.2, 14.6, and 21.5 fantasy points in the first three games. The Titans’ bread and butter is giving the ball to superstar running back Derrick Henry. Henry will continue to be a main focal point of the offense, especially with Brown banged up. Tannehill won’t be asked to do much and might be someone to trade away for another position of need.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: QB6

Minnesota starting quarterback Kirk Cousins has started out this season on a torrid pace, throwing for 718 yards, eight touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Through three games, he’s also went over 300-passing yards against two iffy secondaries at best. He is currently ranked at QB6 on FantasyPros, which might be where his ranking peaks.

It might be best to trade him now as the Vikings’ next three games are against the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, and Carolina Panthers. The Browns could give the Vikings some trouble as they have racked up 12 sacks, which is the second-most in the NFL behind the Panthers. Speaking of the Panthers, they lead the league in sacks with 14 and giving up 13 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Giants QB Daniel Jones: QB10

Jones has worked his way into a QB10 ranking at FantasyPros thanks to his work on the ground. Through the first three weeks of the season, Jones is averaging 22.46 fantasy points per game, which is up there with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, and Lamar Jackson.

While his hot start is commendable, Jones will not keep up this pace with these four other star quarterbacks. The Giants’ next three games are not easy as they will go up against the New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Rams. The Saints are allowing 10.8 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, while the Rams are giving up 19.2 fantasy points per game. Move on from Jones quickly as the Giants’ offense may struggle to score coming up.