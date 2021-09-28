Fantasy football trade analyzer: RBs I should trade for or trade away now

Week 3 of the fantasy football season is almost in the books. That means some managers could be panicking over their early results while others are sitting comfortably near the top of their league. As usual, the running back position continues to be vital to team success with the usual top running backs performing well. However, there have been some unexpected names rising in the running back leaderboard this season.

It’s important to note this isn’t an exact science and every league is different. Know your league, your roster strengths and weaknesses, your league scoring system and most importantly, the records of other managers in your league this season. Don’t expect a team sitting at 3-0 to be willing to give up a star player. Don’t expect a team sitting at 0-3 to give up a star player for nothing in return. It’s also good to remember people’s trade histories. Some managers love to trade while others avoid it at all costs.

Here’s a list of running backs that you should trade for and trade away in your fantasy football leagues.

RBs to trade for in fantasy football

Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin: RB32 in fantasy football leagues

Gaskin has had a rough start to the season and Tua Tagovailoa’s injury doesn’t help his cause. However, he’s producing at an RB3 level while slowly working his way to the top of Miami’s running back group. Gaskin’s value might be low right now but he could emerge to deliver RB2 value as the season goes on. Managers struggling to find a running back might be able to land him without giving away much.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: RB42 in fantasy football leagues

It’s been a rough start for fantasy managers with Elliott on the roster. He’s taken a backseat to Tony Pollard and it appears Dallas is going to use both players frequently. However, Elliott is capable of turning things around late in the season and usually gets better as the year goes on. His value is low right now, so trading for him here could lead to a big reward down the line.

Lions RB Jamaal Williams: RB13 in fantasy football leagues

Williams is a fringe RB1 right now on production, depending on the number of teams in your league. He’s getting significant work in all phases of the game even with D’Andre Swift’s presence. Fantasy managers might be concerned about trading for a running back in a committee but Williams is one Swift injury away from taking over as a true workhouse back. Williams is giving managers enough production in the timeshare to make him worth playing every week.

RBs to trade away in fantasy football

Browns RB Kareem Hunt: RB6 in fantasy football leagues

Hunt is delivering massive value despite being in a timeshare situation with Nick Chubb. He’s getting work in the receiving game as well, but that volume should go down as the Browns get healthier at the position. Now is a great time for managers with Hunt to get multiple pieces back for the player if their situation calls for it.

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson: RB16 in fantasy football leagues

The evolution of Patterson has been something. He’s now a hybrid running back and receiver, with the latter skillset helping him see the field with the Falcons. Atlanta is going to play from behind a lot this season, which means additional touches for Patterson. The Falcons are also going to be bad this season, which typically tends to hurt a player’s stock as the year moves along. There’s always the chance the Falcons play rookies late in the year to see what they’ve got, meaning Patterson sees diminished value with each week. Try to get something back for him while the iron is hot.

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: RB9 in fantasy football leagues

Gordon has been productive even with rookie Javonte Williams splitting touches out of the backfield. The Broncos are 3-0 and leaning on their ground game, which bodes well for both running backs going forward. However, the schedule has been extremely favorable so far. Denver gets the Ravens, Steelers, Raiders, Browns and Washington in the next five games. The season hinges almost entirely on this five-game stretch and Gordon is likely to be bottled up in at least three of those contests. He’s in a contract year and the Broncos drafted his replacement. Williams is the player to have in keeper and dynasty formats, while Gordon might be the player to get rid of while his value is high.