Fantasy football trade analyzer: WRs I should trade for or trade away now

The 2021 NFL season is hitting its stride and you go deeper into your fantasy league, it may be time to start looking who to deal for and who to deal away.

There’s a plethora of wide receiver talent across the league but their value is either enhanced or capped by their individual situations. Based on what they’ve done in the first three weeks of the season and what’s next, we’ll give you some wideouts to buy low and sell high on

Here’s a list of wide receivers that you should trade for in your fantasy football leagues.

WRs to trade for in fantasy football

Vikings WR KJ Osborn: WR32 in fantasy leagues

Second-year wide receiver K.J. Osborn has been a revelation for the Minnesota Vikings offense so far this season, catching 14 of 17 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown through three games. While you may be thinking that the presence of elite receivers like Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson may stunt his ability to put up big numbers, it actually enhances it. While at least one of those guys is being blanketed, that’s going to open the door for Kirk Cousins to hit Osborn for easy targets and should an injury occur, he’ll be right there to pick up the slack. Don’t let his quiet day in Seattle deter you from making a move and getting him on your roster.

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers: WR41 in fantasy leagues

The New England Patriots offense has been disjointed early in the season between injuries, a rookie quarterback, and inconsistencies among their prized free agent tight ends. What hasn’t been inconsistent is Jakobi Meyers, who has amassed 29 targets in three games for 19 catches and 176 yards. While not making the most explosive plays, Meyers has been Mac Jones’ favorite target and he’s someone the rookie will continue to turn to as he gets more comfortable. With Jonnu Smith struggling and pass-catching running back threat James White going down with injury, the onus will be placed on Meyers to produce and that makes him someone worthy of trading for while he still flies under the radar.

Ravens WR Sammy Watkins: WR44 in fantasy leagues

Watkins has remained a consistent option for the Ravens through his first three games, catching 12 of 22 targets for 208 yards in three games. He’s neck-and-neck with Hollywood Brown for looks from Lamar Jackson but has been the more explosive wideout, averaging 17.3 yards per reception to Browns’ 15.7. The Ravens are going to need to keep leaning in on an explosive passing game and with Brown battling through both a nagging ankle injury and a case of the drops, it’d be wise to buy into Watkins for the immediate future.

WRs to trade away in fantasy football

Broncos WR Tim Patrick: WR25 in fantasy leagues

Tim Patrick has bolstered his fantasy value this season, catching 12 of 13 targets through three games for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His value only increased on Monday with the news that teammate K.J. Hamler will be out for the season with a torn ACL. With his value at the highest it’ll probably be all season, now would be the time to move him for other weapons. The Broncos have gotten off to a 3-0 start but have done so playing three of the worst teams in the league. The schedule gets tougher with matchups against Baltimore, Las Vegas, and Cleveland on the horizon over the next month. Again, make the move now.

Colts WR Zach Pascal: WR26 in fantasy leagues

The Colts have sputtered out the gate and one of the few bright spots on offense has been receiver Zach Pascal. He’s accounted for three touchdowns through the first three games of the season but that is masking his limited production overall. He’s caught 11 of 18 targets for 112 yards, netting 11.6 fantasy points a game. These decent numbers makes him a worthy trade candidate this week as you can sell high on him before the Indianapolis offense continues to weaken.

Bears WR Allen Robinson: WR64 in fantasy leagues

There’s no sugarcoating it, the Bears situation on offense is a tire fire. Between poor offensive line play, an injury to Andy Dalton, and rookie quarterback Justin Fields struggling, the Bears are in for a world of hurt and it’s Allen Robinson II suffering for it. The veteran playmaker only had 86 yards total and a touchdown on the season so if you drafted him high, it’d be wise to try to unload him right this instant before his value continues to plummet.