Full list of tee times for round 1 of Sanderson Farms Championship

The PGA Tour returns to action on Thursday after a one-week hiatus due to the 2021 Ryder Cup. The second tournament of the 2021-22 season tees off at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi with the Sanderson Farms Championship.

A year ago, Sergio Garcia won the tournament by one stroke over Peter Malnati. This year, Sam Burns (+1400) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Cory Conners, Sung-Jae Im, and Will Zalatoris, all of whom are +1600 to win. The defending champ Garcia is +2000 and the runner-up Malnati is +10000.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 8:05 a.m. ET. You can watch TV coverage of the first round from 4 to 7 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will broadcast featured groups on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday include the following trios and tee times (all times CT):

8 a.m., Hole #10: Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, Corey Conners

8:11 a.m., Hole #10: Matthew Wolff, Joel Dahmen, Carlos Ortiz

12:55 p.m., Hole #1: Brandt Snedeker, Gary Woodland, Chesson Hadley

1:06 p.m., Hole #1: Sergio Garcia, Sebastian Munoz, Peter Malnati