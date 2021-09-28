Full list of tee times for round 1 of Sanderson Farms Championship

The PGA Tour returns to action on Thursday after a one-week hiatus due to the 2021 Ryder Cup. The second tournament of the 2021-22 season tees off at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi with the Sanderson Farms Championship.
A year ago, Sergio Garcia won the tournament by one stroke over Peter Malnati. This year, Sam Burns (+1400) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Cory Conners, Sung-Jae Im, and Will Zalatoris, all of whom are +1600 to win. The defending champ Garcia is +2000 and the runner-up Malnati is +10000.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 8:05 a.m. ET. You can watch TV coverage of the first round from 4 to 7 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will broadcast featured groups on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday include the following trios and tee times (all times CT):
8 a.m., Hole #10: Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, Corey Conners
8:11 a.m., Hole #10: Matthew Wolff, Joel Dahmen, Carlos Ortiz
12:55 p.m., Hole #1: Brandt Snedeker, Gary Woodland, Chesson Hadley
1:06 p.m., Hole #1: Sergio Garcia, Sebastian Munoz, Peter Malnati
2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, First round tee times
|Time (CT)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:05 AM
|Tee #1
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Kelly Kraft
|Doc Redman
|7:05 AM
|Tee #10
|Adam Hadwin
|Emiliano Grillo
|John Huh
|7:16 AM
|Tee #1
|Jonas Blixt
|Luke List
|Sam Ryder
|7:16 AM
|Tee #10
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Patrick Rodgers
|Henrik Norlander
|7:27 AM
|Tee #1
|Scott Piercy
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Adam Schenk
|7:27 AM
|Tee #10
|Bill Haas
|Kevin Streelman
|Roger Sloan
|7:38 AM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Landry
|C.T. Pan
|Keith Mitchell
|7:38 AM
|Tee #10
|Seamus Power
|K.H. Lee
|Richy Werenski
|7:49 AM
|Tee #1
|Robert Streb
|Brendon Todd
|Patton Kizzire
|7:49 AM
|Tee #10
|Cam Davis
|Martin Laird
|Zach Johnson
|8:00 AM
|Tee #1
|Michael Thompson
|Chez Reavie
|William McGirt
|8:00 AM
|Tee #10
|Sam Burns
|Sungjae Im
|Corey Conners
|8:11 AM
|Tee #1
|Lucas Glover
|Tyler Duncan
|J.T. Poston
|8:11 AM
|Tee #10
|Joel Dahmen
|Carlos Ortiz
|Matthew Wolff
|8:22 AM
|Tee #1
|Brice Garnett
|Denny McCarthy
|Brandon Hagy
|8:22 AM
|Tee #10
|Nick Watney
|Matt Wallace
|Wyndham Clark
|8:33 AM
|Tee #1
|Vincent Whaley
|Matthias Schwab
|Joshua Creel
|8:33 AM
|Tee #10
|Kurt Kitayama
|Chad Ramey
|Andy Ogletree
|8:44 AM
|Tee #1
|Trey Mullinax
|Scott Gutschewski
|John Augenstein
|8:44 AM
|Tee #10
|Brett Drewitt
|Sahith Theegala
|Taylor Moore
|8:55 AM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Novak
|Callum Tarren
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|8:55 AM
|Tee #10
|Davis Riley
|Curtis Thompson
|Sam Saunders
|9:06 AM
|Tee #1
|Dylan Wu
|David Skinns
|Grant Hirschman
|9:06 AM
|Tee #10
|Lucas Herbert
|Seth Reeves
|Quade Cummins
|12:00 PM
|Tee #1
|Brendan Steele
|Scott Stallings
|Bo Van Pelt
|12:00 PM
|Tee #10
|Keegan Bradley
|Harold Varner III
|Matthew NeSmith
|12:11 PM
|Tee #1
|Aaron Wise
|Austin Cook
|Kramer Hickok
|12:11 PM
|Tee #10
|Brian Stuard
|Rory Sabbatini
|Bronson Burgoon
|12:22 PM
|Tee #1
|Russell Knox
|Anirban Lahiri
|J.J. Spaun
|12:22 PM
|Tee #10
|Camilo Villegas
|Tom Hoge
|Doug Ghim
|12:33 PM
|Tee #1
|Si Woo Kim
|Lanto Griffin
|Sung Kang
|12:33 PM
|Tee #10
|Brian Gay
|Dylan Frittelli
|Adam Long
|12:44 PM
|Tee #1
|Nick Taylor
|Nate Lashley
|Martin Trainer
|12:44 PM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Tway
|Jimmy Walker
|Kevin Stadler
|12:55 PM
|Tee #1
|Gary Woodland
|Brandt Snedeker
|Chesson Hadley
|12:55 PM
|Tee #10
|Hudson Swafford
|Kevin Chappell
|Charley Hoffman
|1:06 PM
|Tee #1
|Sergio Garcia
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Peter Malnati
|1:06 PM
|Tee #10
|Andrew Putnam
|Cameron Tringale
|Sepp Straka
|1:17 PM
|Tee #1
|Ryan Armour
|Will Zalatoris
|Stephan Jaeger
|1:17 PM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Moore
|Chris Kirk
|Tyler McCumber
|1:28 PM
|Tee #1
|Cody Gribble
|Greyson Sigg
|Paul Barjon
|1:28 PM
|Tee #10
|Ben Kohles
|Nick Hardy
|Lee Hodges
|1:39 PM
|Tee #1
|Mito Pereira
|Hayden Buckley
|Jared Wolfe
|1:39 PM
|Tee #10
|Michael Gligic
|Dawie van der Walt
|Cameron Young
|1:50 PM
|Tee #1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Alex Smalley
|Cohen Trolio
|1:50 PM
|Tee #10
|David Lipsky
|Brandon Wu
|Kyle Reifers
|2:01 PM
|Tee #1
|Adam Svensson
|Max McGreevy
|Greg Sonnier
|2:01 PM
|Tee #10
|Taylor Pendrith
|Aaron Rai
|Davis Thompson