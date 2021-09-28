 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for round 1 of Sanderson Farms Championship

The Sanderson Farms Championship tees off at 8:05 a.m. ET on Thursday at Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By David Fucillo
Sam Burns tees off on the first hole during the second round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 3, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR

The PGA Tour returns to action on Thursday after a one-week hiatus due to the 2021 Ryder Cup. The second tournament of the 2021-22 season tees off at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi with the Sanderson Farms Championship.

A year ago, Sergio Garcia won the tournament by one stroke over Peter Malnati. This year, Sam Burns (+1400) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Cory Conners, Sung-Jae Im, and Will Zalatoris, all of whom are +1600 to win. The defending champ Garcia is +2000 and the runner-up Malnati is +10000.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 8:05 a.m. ET. You can watch TV coverage of the first round from 4 to 7 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will broadcast featured groups on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday include the following trios and tee times (all times CT):

8 a.m., Hole #10: Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, Corey Conners
8:11 a.m., Hole #10: Matthew Wolff, Joel Dahmen, Carlos Ortiz
12:55 p.m., Hole #1: Brandt Snedeker, Gary Woodland, Chesson Hadley
1:06 p.m., Hole #1: Sergio Garcia, Sebastian Munoz, Peter Malnati

2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, First round tee times

Time (CT) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
7:05 AM Tee #1 Seung-Yul Noh Kelly Kraft Doc Redman
7:05 AM Tee #10 Adam Hadwin Emiliano Grillo John Huh
7:16 AM Tee #1 Jonas Blixt Luke List Sam Ryder
7:16 AM Tee #10 Mackenzie Hughes Patrick Rodgers Henrik Norlander
7:27 AM Tee #1 Scott Piercy Kiradech Aphibarnrat Adam Schenk
7:27 AM Tee #10 Bill Haas Kevin Streelman Roger Sloan
7:38 AM Tee #1 Andrew Landry C.T. Pan Keith Mitchell
7:38 AM Tee #10 Seamus Power K.H. Lee Richy Werenski
7:49 AM Tee #1 Robert Streb Brendon Todd Patton Kizzire
7:49 AM Tee #10 Cam Davis Martin Laird Zach Johnson
8:00 AM Tee #1 Michael Thompson Chez Reavie William McGirt
8:00 AM Tee #10 Sam Burns Sungjae Im Corey Conners
8:11 AM Tee #1 Lucas Glover Tyler Duncan J.T. Poston
8:11 AM Tee #10 Joel Dahmen Carlos Ortiz Matthew Wolff
8:22 AM Tee #1 Brice Garnett Denny McCarthy Brandon Hagy
8:22 AM Tee #10 Nick Watney Matt Wallace Wyndham Clark
8:33 AM Tee #1 Vincent Whaley Matthias Schwab Joshua Creel
8:33 AM Tee #10 Kurt Kitayama Chad Ramey Andy Ogletree
8:44 AM Tee #1 Trey Mullinax Scott Gutschewski John Augenstein
8:44 AM Tee #10 Brett Drewitt Sahith Theegala Taylor Moore
8:55 AM Tee #1 Andrew Novak Callum Tarren Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
8:55 AM Tee #10 Davis Riley Curtis Thompson Sam Saunders
9:06 AM Tee #1 Dylan Wu David Skinns Grant Hirschman
9:06 AM Tee #10 Lucas Herbert Seth Reeves Quade Cummins
12:00 PM Tee #1 Brendan Steele Scott Stallings Bo Van Pelt
12:00 PM Tee #10 Keegan Bradley Harold Varner III Matthew NeSmith
12:11 PM Tee #1 Aaron Wise Austin Cook Kramer Hickok
12:11 PM Tee #10 Brian Stuard Rory Sabbatini Bronson Burgoon
12:22 PM Tee #1 Russell Knox Anirban Lahiri J.J. Spaun
12:22 PM Tee #10 Camilo Villegas Tom Hoge Doug Ghim
12:33 PM Tee #1 Si Woo Kim Lanto Griffin Sung Kang
12:33 PM Tee #10 Brian Gay Dylan Frittelli Adam Long
12:44 PM Tee #1 Nick Taylor Nate Lashley Martin Trainer
12:44 PM Tee #10 Kevin Tway Jimmy Walker Kevin Stadler
12:55 PM Tee #1 Gary Woodland Brandt Snedeker Chesson Hadley
12:55 PM Tee #10 Hudson Swafford Kevin Chappell Charley Hoffman
1:06 PM Tee #1 Sergio Garcia Sebastián Muñoz Peter Malnati
1:06 PM Tee #10 Andrew Putnam Cameron Tringale Sepp Straka
1:17 PM Tee #1 Ryan Armour Will Zalatoris Stephan Jaeger
1:17 PM Tee #10 Ryan Moore Chris Kirk Tyler McCumber
1:28 PM Tee #1 Cody Gribble Greyson Sigg Paul Barjon
1:28 PM Tee #10 Ben Kohles Nick Hardy Lee Hodges
1:39 PM Tee #1 Mito Pereira Hayden Buckley Jared Wolfe
1:39 PM Tee #10 Michael Gligic Dawie van der Walt Cameron Young
1:50 PM Tee #1 Joseph Bramlett Alex Smalley Cohen Trolio
1:50 PM Tee #10 David Lipsky Brandon Wu Kyle Reifers
2:01 PM Tee #1 Adam Svensson Max McGreevy Greg Sonnier
2:01 PM Tee #10 Taylor Pendrith Aaron Rai Davis Thompson

