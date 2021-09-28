 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship

The field is set for the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

Sam Burns lines a putt on the 2nd green during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour returns to action after a week off for the 2021 Ryder Cup. The Tour is headed to Jackson, Mississippi for the Sanderson Farms Championship Championship, which is set to take place at the Country Club of Jackson.

A year ago, Sergio Garcia edged out Peter Malnati by one stroke to win the $1,188,000 first place prize money. Garcia comes into the 2021 tournament with +2000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat as champion. Sam Burns heads to Mississippi as the favorite at +1400, followed by Corey Conners, Sung-Jae Im, and Will Zalatoris (all at +1600).

Notably, Burns and Zalatoris both failed to make the cut at last year’s tournament. This is Burns’ first tournament of the 2021-22 season. Last year, he won the Valspar Championship and had eight finishes inside the top ten. This is Zalatoris’ second tournament of the young season, having finished tied for 11th at the Fortinet Championship. He is coming off a season in which he won Rookie of the Year after eight top ten finishes, including a second-place finish at the Masters.

2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Sam Burns +1400 +330 +150
Corey Conners +1600 +350 +175
Sung-Jae Im +1600 +350 +175
Will Zalatoris +1600 +350 +175
Charley Hoffman +2000 +400 +200
Sergio Garcia +2000 +400 +200
Cameron Tringale +2500 +500 +220
Mito Pereira +2800 +600 +275
Keegan Bradley +3000 +600 +275
Seamus Power +3000 +600 +275
Si Woo Kim +3000 +600 +275
Cameron Davis +3500 +700 +350
Kevin Streelman +3500 +700 +350
Harold Varner III +3500 +700 +350
Matthew Wolff +4000 +800 +400
Carlos Ortiz +4000 +800 +400
Sebastian Munoz +4000 +800 +400
Gary Woodland +4500 +1000 +450
Taylor Pendrith +5000 +1000 +450
Aaron Wise +5000 +1000 +450
Patrick Rodgers +6000 +1100 +500
Mackenzie Hughes +6000 +1100 +500
Brendon Todd +6000 +1100 +500
Scott Stallings +6000 +1100 +500
Emiliano Grillo +6000 +1100 +500
Chris Kirk +6000 +1100 +500
Patton Kizzire +6000 +1100 +500
Joseph Bramlett +6500 +1300 +600
Chad Ramey +6500 +1300 +600
Chez Reavie +6500 +1300 +600
Greyson Sigg +6500 +1300 +600
Matthias Schwab +6500 +1300 +600
Cheng-Tsung Pan +6500 +1300 +600
Taylor Moore +7000 +1300 +600
Zach Johnson +8000 +1600 +800
Keith Mitchell +8000 +1600 +800
Joel Dahmen +8000 +1600 +800
Lanto Griffin +8000 +1600 +800
Lucas Herbert +8000 +1600 +800
Brandt Snedeker +8000 +1600 +800
Adam Schenk +8000 +1600 +800
Scott Piercy +8000 +1600 +800
Rory Sabbatini +8000 +1600 +800
Matt Wallace +8000 +1600 +800
Kyoung Hoon Lee +8000 +1600 +800
Luke List +8000 +1600 +800
Stephan Jaeger +8000 +1600 +800
Doug Ghim +8000 +1600 +800
Aaron Rai +10000 +2000 +1000
Hudson Swafford +10000 +2000 +1000
Roger Sloan +10000 +2000 +1000
John Augenstein +10000 +2000 +1000
Nick Taylor +10000 +2000 +1000
Peter Malnati +10000 +2000 +1000
Lucas Glover +10000 +2000 +1000
Bronson Burgoon +10000 +2000 +1000
Sahith Theegala +13000 +2500 +1100
Brian Stuard +13000 +2500 +1100
Nick Hardy +13000 +2500 +1100
Ryan Armour +13000 +2500 +1100
David Lipsky +13000 +2500 +1100
Adam Hadwin +13000 +2500 +1100
Alex Smalley +13000 +2500 +1100
Adam Svensson +13000 +2500 +1100
J.T. Poston +13000 +2500 +1100
Brandon Hagy +15000 +3000 +1400
Lee Hodges +15000 +3000 +1400
Brendan Steele +15000 +3000 +1400
Nate Lashley +15000 +3000 +1400
Richy Werenski +15000 +3000 +1400
Andrew Putnam +15000 +3000 +1400
Dylan Wu +15000 +3000 +1400
Michael Thompson +15000 +3000 +1400
Denny McCarthy +15000 +3000 +1400
Sepp Straka +15000 +3000 +1400
Vincent Whaley +15000 +3000 +1400
Doc Redman +15000 +3000 +1400
Henrik Norlander +15000 +3000 +1400
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +15000 +3000 +1400
Sam Ryder +15000 +3000 +1400
Tom Hoge +15000 +3500 +1600
Brice Garnett +15000 +3000 +1400
Callum Tarren +15000 +3000 +1400
Dylan Frittelli +15000 +3000 +1400
Austin Cook +15000 +3000 +1400
Dawie Van Der Walt +15000 +3000 +1400
Martin Laird +15000 +3000 +1400
Robert Streb +15000 +3000 +1400
Wyndham Clark +18000 +3500 +1600
Kevin Tway +18000 +3500 +1600
Ryan Moore +18000 +3500 +1600
Tyler McCumber +18000 +3500 +1600
Russell Knox +18000 +3500 +1600
Anirban Lahiri +20000 +4000 +1600
Hayden Buckley +20000 +4000 +1600
Ben Kohles +20000 +4000 +1600
Sunghoon Kang +20000 +4000 +1600
Trey Mullinax +20000 +4000 +1600
Chesson Hadley +20000 +4000 +1600
Matthew NeSmith +20000 +4000 +1600
David Skinns +20000 +4000 +1600
Kramer Hickok +20000 +4000 +1600
Brandon Wu +20000 +4000 +1600
John Huh +20000 +4000 +1600
Davis Thompson +20000 +4000 +1600
Seth Reeves +20000 +4000 +1600
Camilo Villegas +20000 +4000 +1600
Andy Ogletree +25000 +5000 +2200
Joshua Creel +25000 +5000 +2200
Jimmy Walker +25000 +5000 +2200
Nick Watney +30000 +6000 +2500
Andrew Novak +30000 +6000 +2500
Cameron Young +30000 +6000 +2500
Michael Gligic +30000 +8000 +3500
Andrew Landry +30000 +6000 +2500
Tyler Duncan +30000 +6000 +2500
Kurt Kitayama +30000 +5000 +2200
Davis Riley +30000 +6000 +2500
Adam Long +30000 +6000 +2500
Scott Gutschewski +30000 +6000 +2500
Kevin Chappell +30000 +6000 +2500
Paul Barjon +40000 +8000 +3500
William McGirt +40000 +8000 +3500
Max McGreevy +40000 +8000 +3500
Jonas Blixt +40000 +8000 +3500
Kelly Kraft +40000 +8000 +3500
Curtis Thompson +40000 +8000 +3500
Bo Van Pelt +40000 +8000 +3500
Cody Gribble +40000 +8000 +3500
J.J. Spaun +40000 +8000 +3500
Noh Seung-yul +40000 +8000 +3500
Bill Haas +50000 +10000 +5000
Greg Sonnier +50000 +10000 +5000
Martin Trainer +50000 +10000 +5000
Jared Wolfe +50000 +10000 +5000
Brian Gay +50000 +10000 +5000
Kevin Stadler +50000 +10000 +5000

