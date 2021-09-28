Opening odds for 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship

The PGA Tour returns to action after a week off for the 2021 Ryder Cup. The Tour is headed to Jackson, Mississippi for the Sanderson Farms Championship Championship, which is set to take place at the Country Club of Jackson.
A year ago, Sergio Garcia edged out Peter Malnati by one stroke to win the $1,188,000 first place prize money. Garcia comes into the 2021 tournament with +2000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat as champion. Sam Burns heads to Mississippi as the favorite at +1400, followed by Corey Conners, Sung-Jae Im, and Will Zalatoris (all at +1600).
Notably, Burns and Zalatoris both failed to make the cut at last year’s tournament. This is Burns’ first tournament of the 2021-22 season. Last year, he won the Valspar Championship and had eight finishes inside the top ten. This is Zalatoris’ second tournament of the young season, having finished tied for 11th at the Fortinet Championship. He is coming off a season in which he won Rookie of the Year after eight top ten finishes, including a second-place finish at the Masters.
2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Sam Burns
|+1400
|+330
|+150
|Corey Conners
|+1600
|+350
|+175
|Sung-Jae Im
|+1600
|+350
|+175
|Will Zalatoris
|+1600
|+350
|+175
|Charley Hoffman
|+2000
|+400
|+200
|Sergio Garcia
|+2000
|+400
|+200
|Cameron Tringale
|+2500
|+500
|+220
|Mito Pereira
|+2800
|+600
|+275
|Keegan Bradley
|+3000
|+600
|+275
|Seamus Power
|+3000
|+600
|+275
|Si Woo Kim
|+3000
|+600
|+275
|Cameron Davis
|+3500
|+700
|+350
|Kevin Streelman
|+3500
|+700
|+350
|Harold Varner III
|+3500
|+700
|+350
|Matthew Wolff
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Carlos Ortiz
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Sebastian Munoz
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Gary Woodland
|+4500
|+1000
|+450
|Taylor Pendrith
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Aaron Wise
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Patrick Rodgers
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Brendon Todd
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Scott Stallings
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Emiliano Grillo
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Chris Kirk
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Patton Kizzire
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Joseph Bramlett
|+6500
|+1300
|+600
|Chad Ramey
|+6500
|+1300
|+600
|Chez Reavie
|+6500
|+1300
|+600
|Greyson Sigg
|+6500
|+1300
|+600
|Matthias Schwab
|+6500
|+1300
|+600
|Cheng-Tsung Pan
|+6500
|+1300
|+600
|Taylor Moore
|+7000
|+1300
|+600
|Zach Johnson
|+8000
|+1600
|+800
|Keith Mitchell
|+8000
|+1600
|+800
|Joel Dahmen
|+8000
|+1600
|+800
|Lanto Griffin
|+8000
|+1600
|+800
|Lucas Herbert
|+8000
|+1600
|+800
|Brandt Snedeker
|+8000
|+1600
|+800
|Adam Schenk
|+8000
|+1600
|+800
|Scott Piercy
|+8000
|+1600
|+800
|Rory Sabbatini
|+8000
|+1600
|+800
|Matt Wallace
|+8000
|+1600
|+800
|Kyoung Hoon Lee
|+8000
|+1600
|+800
|Luke List
|+8000
|+1600
|+800
|Stephan Jaeger
|+8000
|+1600
|+800
|Doug Ghim
|+8000
|+1600
|+800
|Aaron Rai
|+10000
|+2000
|+1000
|Hudson Swafford
|+10000
|+2000
|+1000
|Roger Sloan
|+10000
|+2000
|+1000
|John Augenstein
|+10000
|+2000
|+1000
|Nick Taylor
|+10000
|+2000
|+1000
|Peter Malnati
|+10000
|+2000
|+1000
|Lucas Glover
|+10000
|+2000
|+1000
|Bronson Burgoon
|+10000
|+2000
|+1000
|Sahith Theegala
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Brian Stuard
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Nick Hardy
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Ryan Armour
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|David Lipsky
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Adam Hadwin
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Alex Smalley
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Adam Svensson
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|J.T. Poston
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Brandon Hagy
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Lee Hodges
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Brendan Steele
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Nate Lashley
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Richy Werenski
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Andrew Putnam
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Dylan Wu
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Michael Thompson
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Denny McCarthy
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Sepp Straka
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Vincent Whaley
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Doc Redman
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Henrik Norlander
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Sam Ryder
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Tom Hoge
|+15000
|+3500
|+1600
|Brice Garnett
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Callum Tarren
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Dylan Frittelli
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Austin Cook
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Martin Laird
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Robert Streb
|+15000
|+3000
|+1400
|Wyndham Clark
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Kevin Tway
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Ryan Moore
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Tyler McCumber
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Russell Knox
|+18000
|+3500
|+1600
|Anirban Lahiri
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Hayden Buckley
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Ben Kohles
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Sunghoon Kang
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Trey Mullinax
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Chesson Hadley
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Matthew NeSmith
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|David Skinns
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Kramer Hickok
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Brandon Wu
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|John Huh
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Davis Thompson
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Seth Reeves
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Camilo Villegas
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Andy Ogletree
|+25000
|+5000
|+2200
|Joshua Creel
|+25000
|+5000
|+2200
|Jimmy Walker
|+25000
|+5000
|+2200
|Nick Watney
|+30000
|+6000
|+2500
|Andrew Novak
|+30000
|+6000
|+2500
|Cameron Young
|+30000
|+6000
|+2500
|Michael Gligic
|+30000
|+8000
|+3500
|Andrew Landry
|+30000
|+6000
|+2500
|Tyler Duncan
|+30000
|+6000
|+2500
|Kurt Kitayama
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Davis Riley
|+30000
|+6000
|+2500
|Adam Long
|+30000
|+6000
|+2500
|Scott Gutschewski
|+30000
|+6000
|+2500
|Kevin Chappell
|+30000
|+6000
|+2500
|Paul Barjon
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|William McGirt
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Max McGreevy
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Jonas Blixt
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Kelly Kraft
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Curtis Thompson
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Bo Van Pelt
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Cody Gribble
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|J.J. Spaun
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Noh Seung-yul
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Bill Haas
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Greg Sonnier
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Martin Trainer
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Jared Wolfe
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Brian Gay
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Kevin Stadler
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.