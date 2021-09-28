Opening odds for 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship

The PGA Tour returns to action after a week off for the 2021 Ryder Cup. The Tour is headed to Jackson, Mississippi for the Sanderson Farms Championship Championship, which is set to take place at the Country Club of Jackson.

A year ago, Sergio Garcia edged out Peter Malnati by one stroke to win the $1,188,000 first place prize money. Garcia comes into the 2021 tournament with +2000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat as champion. Sam Burns heads to Mississippi as the favorite at +1400, followed by Corey Conners, Sung-Jae Im, and Will Zalatoris (all at +1600).

Notably, Burns and Zalatoris both failed to make the cut at last year’s tournament. This is Burns’ first tournament of the 2021-22 season. Last year, he won the Valspar Championship and had eight finishes inside the top ten. This is Zalatoris’ second tournament of the young season, having finished tied for 11th at the Fortinet Championship. He is coming off a season in which he won Rookie of the Year after eight top ten finishes, including a second-place finish at the Masters.

2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Sam Burns +1400 +330 +150 Corey Conners +1600 +350 +175 Sung-Jae Im +1600 +350 +175 Will Zalatoris +1600 +350 +175 Charley Hoffman +2000 +400 +200 Sergio Garcia +2000 +400 +200 Cameron Tringale +2500 +500 +220 Mito Pereira +2800 +600 +275 Keegan Bradley +3000 +600 +275 Seamus Power +3000 +600 +275 Si Woo Kim +3000 +600 +275 Cameron Davis +3500 +700 +350 Kevin Streelman +3500 +700 +350 Harold Varner III +3500 +700 +350 Matthew Wolff +4000 +800 +400 Carlos Ortiz +4000 +800 +400 Sebastian Munoz +4000 +800 +400 Gary Woodland +4500 +1000 +450 Taylor Pendrith +5000 +1000 +450 Aaron Wise +5000 +1000 +450 Patrick Rodgers +6000 +1100 +500 Mackenzie Hughes +6000 +1100 +500 Brendon Todd +6000 +1100 +500 Scott Stallings +6000 +1100 +500 Emiliano Grillo +6000 +1100 +500 Chris Kirk +6000 +1100 +500 Patton Kizzire +6000 +1100 +500 Joseph Bramlett +6500 +1300 +600 Chad Ramey +6500 +1300 +600 Chez Reavie +6500 +1300 +600 Greyson Sigg +6500 +1300 +600 Matthias Schwab +6500 +1300 +600 Cheng-Tsung Pan +6500 +1300 +600 Taylor Moore +7000 +1300 +600 Zach Johnson +8000 +1600 +800 Keith Mitchell +8000 +1600 +800 Joel Dahmen +8000 +1600 +800 Lanto Griffin +8000 +1600 +800 Lucas Herbert +8000 +1600 +800 Brandt Snedeker +8000 +1600 +800 Adam Schenk +8000 +1600 +800 Scott Piercy +8000 +1600 +800 Rory Sabbatini +8000 +1600 +800 Matt Wallace +8000 +1600 +800 Kyoung Hoon Lee +8000 +1600 +800 Luke List +8000 +1600 +800 Stephan Jaeger +8000 +1600 +800 Doug Ghim +8000 +1600 +800 Aaron Rai +10000 +2000 +1000 Hudson Swafford +10000 +2000 +1000 Roger Sloan +10000 +2000 +1000 John Augenstein +10000 +2000 +1000 Nick Taylor +10000 +2000 +1000 Peter Malnati +10000 +2000 +1000 Lucas Glover +10000 +2000 +1000 Bronson Burgoon +10000 +2000 +1000 Sahith Theegala +13000 +2500 +1100 Brian Stuard +13000 +2500 +1100 Nick Hardy +13000 +2500 +1100 Ryan Armour +13000 +2500 +1100 David Lipsky +13000 +2500 +1100 Adam Hadwin +13000 +2500 +1100 Alex Smalley +13000 +2500 +1100 Adam Svensson +13000 +2500 +1100 J.T. Poston +13000 +2500 +1100 Brandon Hagy +15000 +3000 +1400 Lee Hodges +15000 +3000 +1400 Brendan Steele +15000 +3000 +1400 Nate Lashley +15000 +3000 +1400 Richy Werenski +15000 +3000 +1400 Andrew Putnam +15000 +3000 +1400 Dylan Wu +15000 +3000 +1400 Michael Thompson +15000 +3000 +1400 Denny McCarthy +15000 +3000 +1400 Sepp Straka +15000 +3000 +1400 Vincent Whaley +15000 +3000 +1400 Doc Redman +15000 +3000 +1400 Henrik Norlander +15000 +3000 +1400 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +15000 +3000 +1400 Sam Ryder +15000 +3000 +1400 Tom Hoge +15000 +3500 +1600 Brice Garnett +15000 +3000 +1400 Callum Tarren +15000 +3000 +1400 Dylan Frittelli +15000 +3000 +1400 Austin Cook +15000 +3000 +1400 Dawie Van Der Walt +15000 +3000 +1400 Martin Laird +15000 +3000 +1400 Robert Streb +15000 +3000 +1400 Wyndham Clark +18000 +3500 +1600 Kevin Tway +18000 +3500 +1600 Ryan Moore +18000 +3500 +1600 Tyler McCumber +18000 +3500 +1600 Russell Knox +18000 +3500 +1600 Anirban Lahiri +20000 +4000 +1600 Hayden Buckley +20000 +4000 +1600 Ben Kohles +20000 +4000 +1600 Sunghoon Kang +20000 +4000 +1600 Trey Mullinax +20000 +4000 +1600 Chesson Hadley +20000 +4000 +1600 Matthew NeSmith +20000 +4000 +1600 David Skinns +20000 +4000 +1600 Kramer Hickok +20000 +4000 +1600 Brandon Wu +20000 +4000 +1600 John Huh +20000 +4000 +1600 Davis Thompson +20000 +4000 +1600 Seth Reeves +20000 +4000 +1600 Camilo Villegas +20000 +4000 +1600 Andy Ogletree +25000 +5000 +2200 Joshua Creel +25000 +5000 +2200 Jimmy Walker +25000 +5000 +2200 Nick Watney +30000 +6000 +2500 Andrew Novak +30000 +6000 +2500 Cameron Young +30000 +6000 +2500 Michael Gligic +30000 +8000 +3500 Andrew Landry +30000 +6000 +2500 Tyler Duncan +30000 +6000 +2500 Kurt Kitayama +30000 +5000 +2200 Davis Riley +30000 +6000 +2500 Adam Long +30000 +6000 +2500 Scott Gutschewski +30000 +6000 +2500 Kevin Chappell +30000 +6000 +2500 Paul Barjon +40000 +8000 +3500 William McGirt +40000 +8000 +3500 Max McGreevy +40000 +8000 +3500 Jonas Blixt +40000 +8000 +3500 Kelly Kraft +40000 +8000 +3500 Curtis Thompson +40000 +8000 +3500 Bo Van Pelt +40000 +8000 +3500 Cody Gribble +40000 +8000 +3500 J.J. Spaun +40000 +8000 +3500 Noh Seung-yul +40000 +8000 +3500 Bill Haas +50000 +10000 +5000 Greg Sonnier +50000 +10000 +5000 Martin Trainer +50000 +10000 +5000 Jared Wolfe +50000 +10000 +5000 Brian Gay +50000 +10000 +5000 Kevin Stadler +50000 +10000 +5000

