How to watch Champions League Matchday 2 on TV and via live online stream

Europe’s top club competition returns Tuesday, September 28 and Wednesday, September 29 with Matchday 2 in the Champions League. You can catch all the Champions League action on Paramount+. If you don’t have the service, you can get a 1-week free trial.

Even with the tournament just beginning, there are still some intriguing matchups early. Manchester City faces Paris Saint-Germain in the ultimate clash, as Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola meet. Defending champions Chelsea and Juventus headline Wednesday’s action. Wolfsburg vs. Sevilla and AC Milan vs. Atletico Madrid are some other notable contests in Matchday 2.

UCL Matchday 2 schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Inter Milan - 12:45 p.m. ET

Ajax vs. Besiktas- 12:45 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. Sheriff - 3:00 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Atletico Madrid - 3:00 p.m. ET

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sporting CP - 3:00 p.m. ET

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City - 3:00 p.m. ET

Porto vs. Liverpool - 3:00 p.m. ET

RB Leipzig vs. Club Brugge - 3:00 p.m. ET

Wedesday, Sept. 29

Atalanta vs. Young Boys - 12:45 p.m. ET

Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Malmo - 12:45 p.m. ET

Wolfsburg vs. Sevilla - 3:00 p.m. ET

Bayern Munich vs. Dynamo Kyiv - 3:00 p.m. ET

RB Salzburg vs. Lille - 3:00 p.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Juventus - 3:00 p.m. ET

Benfica vs. Barcelona - 3:00 p.m. ET

Manchester United vs. Villarreal - 3:00 p.m. ET