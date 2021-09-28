UEFA Champions League standings heading into Matchday 2

Matchday 2 of the Champions League begins Tuesday, September 28 and there have already been several notable results after Matchday 1. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain made some massive additions with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi joining the respective squads. Both should feature heavily in the competition moving forward.

Here are the standings for the competition entering the second matchday. The top two teams from each group advance to the round of 16, which is a knockout stage played in two legs.

UEFA Champions League standings, schedule for Matchday 2

Group A

1. Manchester City, 1-0-0, 3 points

2. PSG, 0-1-0, 1 point

3. Club Brugge, 0-1-0, 1 point

4. RB Leipzig, 0-0-1, 0 points

PSG vs. Manchester City — Parc des Princes, Paris

Leipzig vs. Club Brugge — RB Arena, Leipzig

Group B

1. Liverpool, 1-0-0, 3 points

2. Atletico Madrid, 0-1-0, 1 point

3. Porto, 0-1-0, 1 point

4. AC Milan, 0-0-1, 0 points

Porto vs. Liverpool — Estádio do Dragão, Porto

Milan vs. Atletico — Stadio San Siro, Milan

Group C

1. Ajax, 1-0-0, 3 points

2. Borussia Dortmund, 1-0-0, 3 points

3. Besiktas, 0-0-1, 0 points

4. Sporting CP, 0-0-1, 0 points

Ajax vs. Besiktas — Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam

Dortmund vs. Sporting CP — BVB Stadium Dortmund, Dortmund

Group D

1. Sheriff, 1-0-0, 3 points

2. Real Madrid, 1-0-0, 3 points

3. Inter Milan, 0-0-1, 0 points

4. Shakhtar Donetsk, 0-0-1, 0 points

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Inter — NSC Olimpiyskiy, Kyiv

Real Madrid vs. Sheriff — Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Group E

1. Bayern Munich, 1-0-0, 3 points

2. Benfica, 0-1-0, 1 point

3. Dynamo Kyiv, 0-1-0, 1 point

4. Barcelona, 0-0-1, 1 point

Bayern vs. Dynamo Kyiv — Fußball Arena München, Munich

Benfica vs. Barcelona — Estádio do SL Benfica, Lisbon

Group F

1. Young Boys, 1-0-0, 3 points

2. Atalanta, 0-1-0, 1 point

3. Villarreal, 0-1-0, 1 point

4. Manchester United, 0-0-1, 0 points

Atalanta vs. Young Boys — Stadio di Bergamo, Bergamo

Manchester United vs. Villarreal — Old Trafford, Manchester

Group G

1. RB Salzburg, 0-1-0, 1 point

2. Sevilla, 0-1-0, 1 point

3. Lille, 0-1-0, 1 point

4. Wolfsburg, 0-1-0, 1 point

RB Salzburg vs. Lille - Stadion Salzburg, Salzburg

Wolfsburg vs. Sevilla - Vfl Wolfsburg Arena, Wolfsburg

Group H

1. Juventus, 1-0-0, 3 points

2. Chelsea, 1-0-0, 3 points

3. Zenit St. Petersburg, 0-0-1, 0 points

4. Malmo, 0-0-1, 0 points

Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Malmo - Gazprom Arena, St. Petersburg

Juventus vs. Chelsea - Juventus Stadium, Turin