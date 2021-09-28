UEFA Champions League standings heading into Matchday 2

Matchday 2 of the Champions League begins Tuesday, September 28 and there have already been several notable results after Matchday 1. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain made some massive additions with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi joining the respective squads. Both should feature heavily in the competition moving forward.
Here are the standings for the competition entering the second matchday. The top two teams from each group advance to the round of 16, which is a knockout stage played in two legs.
UEFA Champions League standings, schedule for Matchday 2
Group A
1. Manchester City, 1-0-0, 3 points
2. PSG, 0-1-0, 1 point
3. Club Brugge, 0-1-0, 1 point
4. RB Leipzig, 0-0-1, 0 points
PSG vs. Manchester City — Parc des Princes, Paris
Leipzig vs. Club Brugge — RB Arena, Leipzig
Group B
1. Liverpool, 1-0-0, 3 points
2. Atletico Madrid, 0-1-0, 1 point
3. Porto, 0-1-0, 1 point
4. AC Milan, 0-0-1, 0 points
Porto vs. Liverpool — Estádio do Dragão, Porto
Milan vs. Atletico — Stadio San Siro, Milan
Group C
1. Ajax, 1-0-0, 3 points
2. Borussia Dortmund, 1-0-0, 3 points
3. Besiktas, 0-0-1, 0 points
4. Sporting CP, 0-0-1, 0 points
Ajax vs. Besiktas — Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam
Dortmund vs. Sporting CP — BVB Stadium Dortmund, Dortmund
Group D
1. Sheriff, 1-0-0, 3 points
2. Real Madrid, 1-0-0, 3 points
3. Inter Milan, 0-0-1, 0 points
4. Shakhtar Donetsk, 0-0-1, 0 points
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Inter — NSC Olimpiyskiy, Kyiv
Real Madrid vs. Sheriff — Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
Group E
1. Bayern Munich, 1-0-0, 3 points
2. Benfica, 0-1-0, 1 point
3. Dynamo Kyiv, 0-1-0, 1 point
4. Barcelona, 0-0-1, 1 point
Bayern vs. Dynamo Kyiv — Fußball Arena München, Munich
Benfica vs. Barcelona — Estádio do SL Benfica, Lisbon
Group F
1. Young Boys, 1-0-0, 3 points
2. Atalanta, 0-1-0, 1 point
3. Villarreal, 0-1-0, 1 point
4. Manchester United, 0-0-1, 0 points
Atalanta vs. Young Boys — Stadio di Bergamo, Bergamo
Manchester United vs. Villarreal — Old Trafford, Manchester
Group G
1. RB Salzburg, 0-1-0, 1 point
2. Sevilla, 0-1-0, 1 point
3. Lille, 0-1-0, 1 point
4. Wolfsburg, 0-1-0, 1 point
RB Salzburg vs. Lille - Stadion Salzburg, Salzburg
Wolfsburg vs. Sevilla - Vfl Wolfsburg Arena, Wolfsburg
Group H
1. Juventus, 1-0-0, 3 points
2. Chelsea, 1-0-0, 3 points
3. Zenit St. Petersburg, 0-0-1, 0 points
4. Malmo, 0-0-1, 0 points
Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Malmo - Gazprom Arena, St. Petersburg
Juventus vs. Chelsea - Juventus Stadium, Turin