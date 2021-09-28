Padres vs. Dodgers series: Predictions, odds, picks for Game 1 with MLB playoff implications

The Los Angeles Dodgers are trying to keep pace with the San Francisco Giants in hopes of winning the NL West crown and not playing in the wild card game. The Dodgers will begin a three-game set against the San Diego Padres at 10:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles will start NL Cy Young candidate Walker Buehler, while Yu Darvish will be on the mound for San Diego.

NL West standings

Giants 102-54

Dodgers 100-56 — 2.0 GB

Padres vs. Dodgers odds

Run line: Padres +1.5 (-135), Dodgers -1.5 (+115)

Over/under: 7.5 runs

Moneyline: Padres (+160), Dodgers (-190)

The Padres have not played well down the stretch, losing four out of their last five series, erasing their playoff hopes. San Diego had a chance to win its first series since earlier this month against the Atlanta Braves last week, but tanked that chance. Now the Pads will gear up to play a Dodgers’ squad, who has a division title to play for. The Dodgers have won six straight games against the Padres and will have their best pitcher on the mound in Buehler. Out of those six wins, the Dodgers have won five by at least 1.5 runs or more. Take Los Angeles on run line, especially if you don’t want to play the hefty price tag on the moneyline.

Starting pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Walker Buehler

Earlier this season, Darvish was looking like a potential NL Cy Young candidate with a record of 7-3 and 3.09 ERA. However, since the All-Star break, Darvish has looked like a completely different pitcher with a record of 1-7 and 6.28 ERA in 11 starts. As for Buehler, he’s been one of the pitchers in the National League, let alone, the majors. The 27-year-old is 14-4 with an ERA of 2.58 through 31 starts this season. Buehler has been outstanding at home with a 9-2 record and 2.19 ERA, which should bode well for the Dodgers chances to win.

Prediction: Dodgers take Game 1

