Yankees vs. Blue Jays series: Predictions, odds, picks for Game 1 with MLB playoff implications

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays begin a three-game series that very well could decide one half of the AL Wild Card race. The Yanks enter the series having swept the Red Sox to take a 2.0 game lead over the Blue Jays, and 1.0 game lead over Boston for the first WC.

AL East Standings

Rays 97-59

Yankees 89-67 — 8.0 GB

Red Sox 88-68 — 9.0 GB

Blue Jays 87-69 — 10.0 GB

Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds

Run line: NYY +1.5 (-170), TOR -1.5 (+150)

Over/under: 9.5

Moneyline: NYY +110, TOR -130

The Yankees enter as the hotter team having won six games in a row. The issue is New York has struggled against the Blue Jays this season; Toronto leads the season series 10-6 and have won each of the past four meetings. Hyun Jin Ryu is in a big spot for the Jays and Jameson Taillon is coming off the injured list to start for the Yanks. Taillon may not last long and the Yanks bullpen has had its fair share of problems. It really comes down to can Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge carry the Bronx Bombers again.

Starting pitchers: Yankees RHP Jameson Taillon vs. Blue Jays LHP Hyun Jin Ryu

As was mentioned above, Taillon is coming off the IL, so chances are he’ll be on a short leash. Taillon’s last start before being out was against Toronto, going 7 innings and allowing 3 ER (2 HRs) with 5 Ks in an 8-0 loss. He was also shelled by the Jays earlier in the year. As for Ryu, he has pitched very well against the Yanks this season with a 1.88 ERA with 21 Ks over 24 IP in four starts. Ryu dominated the Yankees the last time he saw them, throwing six scoreless innings with 6 Ks and 10 GBs.

Bias aside, this is going to be a tough for the Yankees to pull off. The Blue Jays have the upper hand at home. My lean is on Toronto on the ML but Yankees +1.5 is safe while the under feels like an OK play given the playoff atmosphere.

Prediction: Blue Jays -130

