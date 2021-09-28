Bryson DeChambeau to compete in Pro Long Drive Association World Championships

Bryson DeChambeau is the longest hitter on the PGA Tour. But he’ll be a significant underdog at the Professional Long Drive Association World Championship starting on Tuesday, September 28th in Mesquite, Nevada.

The Mesquite Regional Sports and Event Complex will play host to the championship, about an hour outside of Las Vegas. DeChambeau is scheduled as a part of Group 3, which starts at 3:00 p.m. ET.

If you want to watch DeChambeau and all the other competitors, you’ll need to watch on livestream here at the Youtube channel on the Professional Long Drivers Association, as there is no TV or broadcast coverage. We’ll follow Bryson’s progress and add any other times he’ll be competing if he advances past the opening rounds here as well.

There are a total of 80 golfers competing in five groups of 16, and DeChambeau will need to make the Top 12 to advance, with 13th place receiving a wild card spot. Each competitor get 150 seconds to hit six balls, and only the longest ball that lands on the “grid” (the generously-sized fairway) will count. So any and all misses don’t count against competitors.

A total of 64 golfers will advance to Wednesday’s action, and from there 32 will make it to Thursday. Just 16 will reach Friday, where they’ll play down to a winner beginning at 3:45 p.m. ET on October 1st.