Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz worth a pickup after 2 TD game on MNF

The Dallas Cowboys like to use their tight end, but with Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz splitting time, neither has been a strong fantasy play. Things might be changing though, as Schultz led the team in targets, receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns in Week 4, catching 6-of-7 passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles did their best to take away the deep ball on Monday Night Football and it worked, but Dak Prescott and the Cowboys took what was given. Taking what was given meant a lot of work for the running backs Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and the tight end Schultz.

Dallas Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz: Week 4 waiver wire

The Cowboys offense isn’t going to run through their tight end all that often, but Schultz has proven to be a reliable receiver when called upon this season. He’s had 15 targets and caught 14 of them. Schultz is slowly distancing himself from Jarwin, who had just two targets on Monday night. He isn’t going to be as consistent as the stud fantasy tight ends, but he’s on a good offense that will use him enough to keep him fantasy relevant.