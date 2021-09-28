Richard Sherman rumors: Bucs to host free agent CB for visit

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking for some help to improve a struggling pass defense. The team is bringing in cornerback Richard Sherman for a visit, according to Tom Pelissero. The news comes two days after the Bucs lost cornerback Jamel Dean to a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Rams.

The Dean injury came two weeks after the team lost Sean Murphy-Bunting to a dislocated elbow. The Bucs pass defense isn’t awful, but entered Week 3 ranked 14th in efficiency. Matthew Stafford then proceeded to throw for 343 yards and four touchdowns against a unit that was expected to be a strength prior to the season.

Sherman spent the past three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before the two sides did not agree on a contract in free agency this past offseason. Sherman is facing various misdemeanor charges related to an offseason incident involving his in-laws and it is unclear where the NFL is at in whatever investigation it might be undertaking.