 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Richard Sherman rumors: Bucs to host free agent CB for visit

The Bucs are dealing with secondary injuries coming out of Week 3.

By David Fucillo
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) looks on against the Washington Football Team during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking for some help to improve a struggling pass defense. The team is bringing in cornerback Richard Sherman for a visit, according to Tom Pelissero. The news comes two days after the Bucs lost cornerback Jamel Dean to a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Rams.

The Dean injury came two weeks after the team lost Sean Murphy-Bunting to a dislocated elbow. The Bucs pass defense isn’t awful, but entered Week 3 ranked 14th in efficiency. Matthew Stafford then proceeded to throw for 343 yards and four touchdowns against a unit that was expected to be a strength prior to the season.

Sherman spent the past three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before the two sides did not agree on a contract in free agency this past offseason. Sherman is facing various misdemeanor charges related to an offseason incident involving his in-laws and it is unclear where the NFL is at in whatever investigation it might be undertaking.

More From DraftKings Nation