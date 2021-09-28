Jonquel Jones wins 2021 KIA WNBA MVP Award

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones won the 2021 KIA WNBA MVP Award after posting an incredible regular season for the best team in the WNBA. Jones received 48 first place votes and one second place vote. The other first place vote went to Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, who had a tremendous second half of the season.

This season, Jones was the best player in the league on the nightly basis and one of the main reasons why the Sun finished the season on a historic 14-game winning streak. She averaged a career-high 19.4 points per game on 51.5% shooting field and 36.2% shooting from three-point range. It was the fourth time in Jones’ career that she shot 50% or better from the field.

The All-Star forward also averaged a career-best 11.2 rebounds (8.7 defensive rebounds) and 2.8 assists per game. Jones also possessed an offensive rating of 108.5 and 88.4 defensive rating this season for the Sun. When you look at her rebounding stats and defensive rating, it makes sense why the Sun are one of the best defensive teams in the league.