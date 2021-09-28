Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega

NASCAR is headed to Talladega this weekend for the the second race of the round of 12 in its Cup Series Playoffs. The Superspeedway in Alabama will host the Yellawood 500 on Sunday afternoon with the green flag dropping at 2 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC and a live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live.

Defending race champ Denny Hamlin comes into this weekend’s race as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +900 in the opening odds. He’s followed by Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and Ryan Blaney (who won in 2019) all installed at +1000 to win. Brad Keselowski won the GEICO 500 at Talladega in April and is +1200 this weekend.

Hamlin is the current playoff leader coming off a win last weekend in Las Vegas at the South Point 400. He also won one of the three races in the opening round of 16. Martin Truex, Jr. and Kyle Larson are the other drivers to win races in this year’s playoffs. Larson is +1200 on Sunday while Truex is +2500.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s YellaWood 500 race at Talladega.

2021 YellaWood 500, opening odds Driver Odds Driver Odds Denny Hamlin +900 Joey Logano +1000 Chase Elliott +1000 Ryan Blaney +1000 William Byron +1100 Kyle Larson +1200 Brad Keselowski +1200 Kyle Busch +1500 Kevin Harvick +1500 Alex Bowman +1800 Aric Almirola +2000 Kurt Busch +2500 Austin Dillon +2500 Martin Truex Jr. +2500 Bubba Wallace +2500 Matt DiBenedetto +2500 Tyler Reddick +2500 Justin Haley +3000 Christopher Bell +3000 Ross Chastain +3000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3500 Erik Jones +4000 Ryan Newman +4000 Chris Buescher +4000 Michael McDowell +4000 Daniel Suarez +5000 Ryan Preece +5000 Cole Custer +5000 Chase Briscoe +5000 Corey Lajoie +6000 Justin Allgaier +7000 Anthony Alfredo +10000 Landon Cassill +20000 Cody Ware +40000 David Starr +50000 B.J. McLeod +50000 Garrett Smithley +50000 Joey Gase +50000 Josh Bilicki +50000 Quin Houff +50000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.