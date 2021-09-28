Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega

NASCAR is headed to Talladega this weekend for the the second race of the round of 12 in its Cup Series Playoffs. The Superspeedway in Alabama will host the Yellawood 500 on Sunday afternoon with the green flag dropping at 2 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC and a live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live.
Defending race champ Denny Hamlin comes into this weekend’s race as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +900 in the opening odds. He’s followed by Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and Ryan Blaney (who won in 2019) all installed at +1000 to win. Brad Keselowski won the GEICO 500 at Talladega in April and is +1200 this weekend.
Hamlin is the current playoff leader coming off a win last weekend in Las Vegas at the South Point 400. He also won one of the three races in the opening round of 16. Martin Truex, Jr. and Kyle Larson are the other drivers to win races in this year’s playoffs. Larson is +1200 on Sunday while Truex is +2500.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s YellaWood 500 race at Talladega.
2021 YellaWood 500, opening odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Denny Hamlin
|+900
|Joey Logano
|+1000
|Chase Elliott
|+1000
|Ryan Blaney
|+1000
|William Byron
|+1100
|Kyle Larson
|+1200
|Brad Keselowski
|+1200
|Kyle Busch
|+1500
|Kevin Harvick
|+1500
|Alex Bowman
|+1800
|Aric Almirola
|+2000
|Kurt Busch
|+2500
|Austin Dillon
|+2500
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+2500
|Bubba Wallace
|+2500
|Matt DiBenedetto
|+2500
|Tyler Reddick
|+2500
|Justin Haley
|+3000
|Christopher Bell
|+3000
|Ross Chastain
|+3000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+3500
|Erik Jones
|+4000
|Ryan Newman
|+4000
|Chris Buescher
|+4000
|Michael McDowell
|+4000
|Daniel Suarez
|+5000
|Ryan Preece
|+5000
|Cole Custer
|+5000
|Chase Briscoe
|+5000
|Corey Lajoie
|+6000
|Justin Allgaier
|+7000
|Anthony Alfredo
|+10000
|Landon Cassill
|+20000
|Cody Ware
|+40000
|David Starr
|+50000
|B.J. McLeod
|+50000
|Garrett Smithley
|+50000
|Joey Gase
|+50000
|Josh Bilicki
|+50000
|Quin Houff
|+50000
