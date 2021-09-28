 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at the Talladega road course.

By David Fucillo
&nbsp;Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed to Talladega this weekend for the the second race of the round of 12 in its Cup Series Playoffs. The Superspeedway in Alabama will host the Yellawood 500 on Sunday afternoon with the green flag dropping at 2 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC and a live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live.

Defending race champ Denny Hamlin comes into this weekend’s race as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +900 in the opening odds. He’s followed by Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and Ryan Blaney (who won in 2019) all installed at +1000 to win. Brad Keselowski won the GEICO 500 at Talladega in April and is +1200 this weekend.

Hamlin is the current playoff leader coming off a win last weekend in Las Vegas at the South Point 400. He also won one of the three races in the opening round of 16. Martin Truex, Jr. and Kyle Larson are the other drivers to win races in this year’s playoffs. Larson is +1200 on Sunday while Truex is +2500.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s YellaWood 500 race at Talladega.

2021 YellaWood 500, opening odds

Driver Odds
Driver Odds
Denny Hamlin +900
Joey Logano +1000
Chase Elliott +1000
Ryan Blaney +1000
William Byron +1100
Kyle Larson +1200
Brad Keselowski +1200
Kyle Busch +1500
Kevin Harvick +1500
Alex Bowman +1800
Aric Almirola +2000
Kurt Busch +2500
Austin Dillon +2500
Martin Truex Jr. +2500
Bubba Wallace +2500
Matt DiBenedetto +2500
Tyler Reddick +2500
Justin Haley +3000
Christopher Bell +3000
Ross Chastain +3000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3500
Erik Jones +4000
Ryan Newman +4000
Chris Buescher +4000
Michael McDowell +4000
Daniel Suarez +5000
Ryan Preece +5000
Cole Custer +5000
Chase Briscoe +5000
Corey Lajoie +6000
Justin Allgaier +7000
Anthony Alfredo +10000
Landon Cassill +20000
Cody Ware +40000
David Starr +50000
B.J. McLeod +50000
Garrett Smithley +50000
Joey Gase +50000
Josh Bilicki +50000
Quin Houff +50000

