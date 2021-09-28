Diontae Johnson expected back at practice for Week 4, per Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making progress as they look to get their offense on track heading into Week 4. Head coach Mike Tomlin told the media on Tuesday that wide receiver Diontae Johnson is scheduled to practice this week, per Ed Bouchette. The team also expects JuJu Smith-Schuster to practice even though he is day-to-day with a bruised rib.

Johnson injured his knee on the final play of Pittsburgh’s Week 2 loss to the Raiders and did not practice at all this past week. He was ruled out for Week 3 by the Friday before the game.

Fantasy football implications

Johnson was in obvious pain but later reports indicated the injury was not believed to be major. It still would be a bit surprising to see him back by this weekend, but the Wednesday and Thursday injury reports will give us a better handle on things. If he can get in at least limited work, he’ll stand a good chance of playing. But if it ends up just being side work that results in a DNP both days, he will likely sit.

If he does play, the Packers represent a pretty solid matchup opportunity. They currently rank 25th in pass defense efficiency.