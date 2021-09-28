Report: Colts, Marlon Mack mutually agree to seek trade

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly thinking about trading veteran running back Marlon Mack, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mack did not play in Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans, despite being healthy. The veteran running back is currently third on the Colts’ depth chart behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

Mack has only played in one game this season, which was Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams. In that game, he had 16 rushing yards on five carries. It was Mack’s first regular-season action since he tore his ACL in Week 1 of the 2020 season. Indianapolis re-ssigned Mack in the offseason to a one-year, $2 million deal, but he doesn’t have a role with the emergence of Hines.

If Mack were to get traded, there are a few teams that could use his services. Before getting injured last season, the former USF standout had a career-high 1,091 rushing yards on 247 carries and eight touchdowns in 2019. In 2018, Mack had 908 rushing yards on 195 carries and nine touchdowns.

It’s clear that he has the talent to be a lead running back or be apart of a running back by committee. Some of the teams that should reach out to the Colts are the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, and San Francisco 49ers.

However, out of these three squads, the Dolphins need him the most as they haven’t got much of anything from the running game. This season, Myles Gaskin is the team’s leading rusher with 139 yards on 27 carries. After that, Malcolm Brown has 68 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown, while Salvon Ahmed has 21 yards. If Mack were to land in Miami, you could make the case that he would be the lead back and certainly be worth a waiver wire stash in fantasy football. We already know about the wide receiver options that the Dolphins have, they just need a competent running game to offset it and help whomever is at quarterback.